MLB Star Bobby Witt Jr. Predicts Tennessee Basketball's March Madness Success

Bobby Witt Jr. is one of the better baseball players in the MLB, as he is a great representation of what a shortstop should look like both in the field and at the plate. Like other celebrities, the talented player made a March Madness bracket that was shared.

Here is the path that he has for the Tennessee Volunteers basketball team in March Madness ahead of their first game.

Bobby Witt Jr. Predicts March Madness

Mar 15, 2026; Miami, FL, United States; United States shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. (7) reacts after a play in the eighth inning against the Dominican Republic during a semifinal game of the 2026 World Baseball Classic at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Witt Jr. believes the Vols will do better than most do, as he has officially predicted them to win their first two games. He believes that the Vols will defeat the Miami OH Redhawks in game one, and will matcup with the Virginia Cavaliers in the next game following the first one. He believes the Vols get the best of the No. 3 seed, but later fall short to the Iowa State Hawkeyes in the Sweet 16.

His final four teams in the tournament includes UConn, Florida, Gonzaga, and Iowa State. Among these four teams he believes that UConn and Gonzaga will be in the finals with UConn walking away with a championship.

For more information on his bracket, click HERE . For more on who he is continue to read.

"Robert Andrew Witt Jr. (born June 14, 2000) is an American professional baseball shortstop for the Kansas City Royals of Major League Baseball (MLB). The Royals selected him second overall in the 2019 MLB draft and he made his MLB debut in 2022. In 2024, Witt was named to his first All-Star Game and won his first Gold Glove Award and Silver Slugger Award. He repeated those honors in 2025 and additionally won the American League Platinum Glove Award. Internationally, Witt represents the United States. Witt is the first shortstop in MLB history to have achieved two 30-30 seasons (30 home runs and 30 stolen bases), having done so in 2023 and 2024; Francisco Lindor has since matched this feat, with 30–30 seasons in 2023 and 2025. Witt is also the first player in MLB history to hit 20 home runs and steal 30 bases in each of his first four seasons," according to Wikipedia.

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