Brewers vs. Cubs Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Monday, May 18

A rivalry matchup is set for Monday night in the National League, as the Chicago Cubs host the Milwaukee Brewers.

Milwaukee has surged into the No. 2 spot in the NL Central standings, winning eight of its last 10 games to get there. Meanwhile, the Cubs are still in first place and have been dominant at home (18-5) in the 2026 season.

Ace Shota Imanaga is on the mound for the Cubs on Monday against Milwaukee’s young righty Brandon Sproat, who has struggled out of the gate in 2026 with a 5.75 ERA.

Can the Cubbies – who are favored at home – take care of business in this series opener?

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for Monday night’s contest.

Brewers vs. Cubs Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Brewers +1.5 (-137)

Cubs -1.5 (+114)

Moneyline

Brewers: +138

Cubs: -167

Total

10.5 (Over -114/Under -105)

Brewers vs. Cubs Probable Pitchers

Milwaukee: Brandon Sproat (1-2, 5.75 ERA)

Chicago: Shota Imanaga (4-3, 2.32 ERA)

Brewers vs. Cubs How to Watch

Date: Monday, May 18

Time: 7:40 p.m. EST

Venue: Wrigley Field

How to Watch (TV): Brewers.TV, Marquee Sports Network

Brewers record: 26-18

Cubs record: 29-18

Brewers vs. Cubs Best MLB Prop Bets

Cubs Best MLB Prop Bet

Shota Imanaga UNDER 2.5 Earned Runs Allowed (-112)

This player prop is going to line up well with my game pick, as Imanaga has been terrific in the 2026 season despite the Cubs winning just four or his nine starts.

The lefty has allowed two or fewer earned runs in seven of his nine outings, and Imanaga ranks in the 83rd percentile in expected ERA and the 80th percentile in expected batting average against.

He’s lowered his ERA from 2.88 to 2.32 since the start of May, allowing just three runs and 15 hits in 20 innings of work. I’ll trust him on Monday, even against a red-hot Milwaukee team.

Brewers vs. Cubs Prediction and Pick

Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s MLB Best Bets column why the Cubs are worth a look at home in this series opener:

Chicago Cubs lefty Shota Imanaga has been one of the best starters in MLB this season, posting a 2.32 ERA in nine starts.

Despite that, the Cubbies are just 4-5 when he’s on the mound. So, should bettors trust Chicago as a home favorite on Monday?

I think so, as the Milwaukee Brewers have a struggling righty in Brandon Sproat on the mound in this matchup. Sproat has a 5.75 ERA this season, and he ranks in the 26th percentile in expected ERA.

For comparison, Imanaga is in the 83rd percentile in expected ERA and the 80th percentile in expected batting average against.

The Cubs still have a lead over the Brewers in the division, and Milwaukee’s still ranks behind the Cubs’ attack in runs scored, OPS, batting average and Weighted Runs Created Plus (wRC+) this season.

On top of that, while home and road splits aren’t the only thing to look at when betting, Chicago is 18-5 at Wrigley Field while the Brewers – despite their recent 8-2 stretch – are just 11-9 on the road. I’ll take the Cubs to win this series opener with Imanaga on the bump.

Pick: Cubs Moneyline (-167 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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