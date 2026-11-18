The Tennessee Vols basketball team is fresh off a dominant performance over the No. 2-ranked Michigan State Spartans. The team has already defeated the Duke Blue Devils earlier this season and is quickly becoming a top offensive team.

This sparked some conversations across all social media apps, as everyone had a comment to share. This includes Nate Ament, a former Tennessee basketball forward, who is in his rookie season with the Milwaukee Bucks after being selected in the 2026 NBA Draft with the No. 13 pick.

Ament cracked a joke following the massive win about head coach Rick Barnes and his bedtime.

Nate Ament Shares a Hilarious Comment About Rick Barnes's Bedtime

Nov 17, 2026; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers head coach Rick Barnes after the game against the Michigan State Spartans at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Just watched my Vols get a win at 11:30PM!! 🧡5 hours past coach Barnes bed time😂😂😂" Ament said jokingly.

This joke is likely due to the age of Barnes, who is 72 years old. While Ament can crack a hilarious joke like this about the time of the game and Barnes, one thing that wasn't a joke was the Tennessee defense.

Tennessee held the Michigan State defense to just 46 points, meaning they scored just over one point per minute of the game, while also only making nine shots from the field. The Michigan State offense came from the free-throw line, which some of that was due to the aggressive defensive style that Tennessee has, especially in the paint. They also held Jeremy Fears Jr. to just 16 points, all of which came from the free-throw line.

This is something that even Barnes acknowledged, as the plan worked to perfection.

"It was physical. But we knew we’d have to guard (Jeremy) Fears. I mean, he’s a terrific player," Barnes said.

Tennessee finished the game with four blocks and four steals, while also forcing seven total turnovers on the night. The majority of the success for the Vols came from down low on defense, as Miles Rubin was the star of the game. He himself was responsible for three of the four total blocks. He was also very aggressive in the paint on the offensive side of the ball.

This is a dangerous team when they play defense like this, especially when it has been noted that Barnes went out and landed some elite offensive weapons, such as Terrence Hill Jr., Juke Harris, Dai Dai Ames, Tyler Lundblade, and more.

This type of offensive firepower, paired with a growing defensive presence, is the perfect mixture for a successful season coming up.

Tennessee will play against the Coastal Carolina program on Friday before they make a trip to play against the Maryland Terrapins in the first game of the Players Era 16 tournament for both teams.

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