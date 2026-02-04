WATCH: Tennessee Basketball Star Bishop Boswell Gets More Reps in Following Win

Bishop Boswell and the Tennessee Volunteers have defeated their fourth team in a row, as they were victorious in their game against the Ole Miss Rebels. Boswell had a stellar night, as he finished with 10 points on the night.

Following the contest, the talented prospect decided to get some extra work in with his free throws, which is something that he has room to grow with after finishing the night with a 5/8 stat line from the line. This is a team-wide issue, but this is something any Vols fan should be happy to see as the guard is getting to work and setting an example.

Bishop Boswell getting free throws up after the win against Ole Miss. @wbir pic.twitter.com/pEEb6lhSCz — Elijah Nixon (@ElijahNixon18) February 4, 2026

Bishop Boswell's 2025/2026 Season

Feb 3, 2026; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers guard Bishop Boswell (3) shoots the ball against the Mississippi Rebels during the first half at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images | Randy Sartin-Imagn Images

Filled the stat sheet with seven points, eight rebounds, three assists and two steals in the win against Auburn (1/31/26) and made his lone 3-point attempt.

Compiled his second double-double with a co-career-high 13 points and 10 rebounds in the overtime victory at Georgia (1/28/26), shooting 2-of-3 from deep and 5-of-6 at the line in 42 minutes.

Totaled eight points on 3-of-4 shooting, five rebounds and one steal in the victory at No. 17 Alabama (1/24/26).

Set career highs in points (13), rebounds (11), made free throws (eight), free-throw attempts (12) and minutes (43) in the double-overtime win versus Texas A&M (1/13/26), plus tallied three assists and hit the game-tying free throw with 12.2 seconds left in regulation.

Set a career high with six assists in just 19 minutes against South Carolina State (12/30/25), adding five points and five rebounds.

Totaled seven points and a co-team-high seven rebounds versus No. 14/15 Illinois (12/6/25) in Music City Madness.

Logged seven points, four assists and a career-high-tying three steals versus Kansas (11/26/25) in the Players Era Men's Championship third-place matchup.

Scored a then-career-high 10 points on a perfect 4-of-4 field-goal clip, doubling his career best in makes, in the win over No. 3/2 Houston (11/25/25) in the Players Era Men's Championship, adding four rebounds, three assists, a then-career-high-tying three steals and one block.

Returned to action with then-career highs in both assists (five) and steals (three) in the Players Era Men's Championship opener versus Rutgers (11/24/25), leading all competitors in each category.

Did not play versus Rice (11/17/25) and Tennessee State (11/20/25) due to a left leg injury sustained in practice.

Did not play against North Florida (11/13/25) due to a right foot injury sustained in the prior contest.

Scored a career-high six points, making multiple 3-pointers and/or multiple made field goals for the first time, in a career-best 22 minutes versus Northern Kentucky (11/8/25), adding two assists and no turnovers.

In his first collegiate start against Mercer (11/3/25) to begin the year, set then-career high in points (five) and career highs in rebounds (eight) and minutes (17), as well as notched his first made 3-pointer and first block.

