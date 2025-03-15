Tennessee Basketball Commit Amari Evans Suffers Season Ending Buzzer Beater Defeat
Amari Evans finishes up his successful high school career after an unfortunate buzzer beater.
In a highly anticipated series between the City Reapers and the YNG Dreamerz, Amari Evans stood his own. Unfortunately for the Vols commit, South Carolina commit Eli Ellis hit the series-ending and championship-winning dagger.
The Tennessee commit won back-to-back Defensive Player of the Year awards in OTE making himself the greatest OTE defender of all time. He is set to join the Volunteers next season and compete for a starting job immediately. He is the highest-rated commit and signee in the Vols class so far. He is joined by Dewayne Brown as the two lone prospects.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- Fans React to Tennessee Signee Amari Evans Being Ejected
- Who Tennessee Volunteers Need to Win to Earn Top Seed in March Madness Bracket
- WATCH: Tennessee Head Coach Josh Heupel Mic'd Up During Spring Practice
- Josh Heupel's Comments Regarding Tennessee's Center Battle
- Tennessee vs St. Bonaventure Final Score - Vols Pitch Combined No-Hitter
- Tennessee's Rickey Gibson at Spring Practice After Transfer Portal Announcement
- Tennessee Volunteer a Dark Horse to Win MLB Rookie of the Year with LA Angels
- Vols Coach Josh Heupel Comments on George MacIntyre's First Spring Practice
- Josh Heupel Shares Honest Statement on Having a Young Roster This Football Season
Follow Our Social Media Pages:
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Twitter: @VolsOnSI
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Facebook: @VOLS on SI
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Tanner Johnson On Twitter: @JohnsonTanner23_
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill