Tennessee Basketball Commit Amari Evans Suffers Season Ending Buzzer Beater Defeat

Amari Evans finishes up his successful high school career after an unfortunate buzzer beater.

Caleb Sisk

Amari Evans on his official visit to Tennessee basketball.
Amari Evans on his official visit to Tennessee basketball. / Amari Evans
In this story:

In a highly anticipated series between the City Reapers and the YNG Dreamerz, Amari Evans stood his own. Unfortunately for the Vols commit, South Carolina commit Eli Ellis hit the series-ending and championship-winning dagger.

The Tennessee commit won back-to-back Defensive Player of the Year awards in OTE making himself the greatest OTE defender of all time. He is set to join the Volunteers next season and compete for a starting job immediately. He is the highest-rated commit and signee in the Vols class so far. He is joined by Dewayne Brown as the two lone prospects.

