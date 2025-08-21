What Tennessee Freshman SG Clarence Massamba In His Press Conference
Clarence Massamba talked to the media for the first time as his college career begins with the Volunteers. Coming out of high school, he was a three-star prospect who played at The Rock School in Gainesville, Florida. Here is what he had to say to the media in a press conference.
On his game and what he does well on the basketball court…
“I mean, I think I'm a pretty good overall player. You know I can play both ends of the court. Able to shoot and you know play at a good speed. So, um yeah, I think that's what coaches expect from you the most, you know, playing and being able to bring speed on the court in transition, especially.
On how teammates are making him film welcomed…
“We have a really good group. I feel really good about you know, everyone in the group. I think, you know, they all did a good job welcoming me to the team. Yeah, a good group."
On his first impressions of campus…
Oh, good. It's a great campus, really? I think we have everything on campus. I mean, everything is here. I wasn't expecting that much, to be honest. We have everything. The staff is great. Everybody is great. Uh, we have everything accessible. So, yeah, it's awesome."
On how familiar he was with Tennessee football before he started getting recruited…
“I mean, I was kind of familiar because, uh, I was playing high school in Florida, so, you know, I was kind of introduced in the SEC conference. I knew enough, I'd say, about Tennessee basketball. So, having the opportunity to play here was, you know, a big thing for me. And how I knew it was the right fit for me was the conversation with the coaches. It made me feel like it was home. I think that's what basketball is: having a family. If you have a family, I think everyone's good on the court.:
On the biggest difference between playing in Europe and America…
“Definitely the pace. I'd say high school basketball is a more, um, we play more of instinct. I say it's not really organized like European basketball is. And yeah, I think that's really the big difference. I think that's what college basketball is trying to be like."