No. 9 Tennessee men’s basketball will get to work on this Thanksgiving Day in Las Vegas, as it takes on the Iowa State Cyclones in the Players Era 16 Tournament. The Volunteers defeated Maryland 72-64 on Tuesday.

Guard Dai Dai Ames led Tennessee with 24 points off the bench. Ames started 9-for-9 before missing his 10th shot. He was also a perfect 4-for-4 from beyond the arc.

“Well, one, I’m really proud of him because, you know what, he's an everyday guy in practice,” Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes said after the game. “He's trying to get better every day. And he's learning me a little bit, obviously. And we know one thing, he's a high-level competitor. We know he's going to do what's necessary and whatever we ask him to do.”

Ames and the Volunteers will take on the Cyclones, a program that Tennessee defeated 76-62 in the Sweet 16 back in March.

How to watch & listen

Who: No. 9 Tennessee vs. Iowa State

When: Thursday, Nov. 26, 3:30 p.m. ET

Where: Players Era 16 Tournament arena semifinal, Las Vegas

TV: ESPN (Kevin Brown, play-by-play; Jimmy Dykes, color)

Streaming: WatchESPN.com and the ESPN app

Radio: Vol Network, with John Wilkerson and analyst Chris Lofton

Nov 24, 2026; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Iowa State Cyclones forward Tre Singleton (0) brings the ball up court against the San Diego State Aztecs during the first half an opening round game of the Players Era Sixteen tournament at Michelob Ultra Arena. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A look at Iowa State

Iowa State (4-1) has won four straight since dropping its season opener to Memphis, a loss that knocked the Cyclones out of the AP Top 25. Defense has fueled the run, as Iowa State held each of its next three opponents under 50 points.

The Cyclones opened Players Era play Tuesday with an 81-68 win over previously unbeaten San Diego State. Iowa State forced 18 turnovers and turned them into 25 points, pulling away after the Aztecs cut the deficit to two in the second half.

Sophomore forward Tre Singleton has emerged as Iowa State’s top player. He leads the Cyclones with 18.6 points and 6.2 rebounds per game while shooting 68.0% from the field.

Player to watch: DeWayne Brown II

Ames grabbed the headlines against Maryland, but sophomore forward DeWayne Brown II can be a force for Tennessee. He didn't have an attention grabbing day on Tuesday, but still did some good things. Only thing was he turned it over a game-high six times.

Brown opened the season with 17 points, 17 rebounds, three assists and two blocks against Wofford on Nov. 3. He became the first Volunteer with a 17-point, 17-rebound game since Jarnell Stokes in the 2014 NCAA Tournament.

He followed with 12 rebounds against Radford, making him just the second Tennessee player under Barnes with back-to-back 12-rebound games, joining Kyle Alexander. Against Coastal Carolina on Nov. 20, Brown posted a career-high 20 points and 11 rebounds on 8-of-9 shooting.

Brown was named SEC Co-Player of the Week on Nov. 23, sharing the honor with Texas A&M’s P.J. Haggerty.

Nov 24, 2026; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Tennessee forward Christian Fermin (12) reacts on the bench against Maryland during the second half of an opening round game of the Players Era Sixteen tournament at Michelob Ultra Arena. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

My keys for Tennessee

Tennessee has shown what it can do when things are going right. The win over Michigan State is evidence of that. However, its tendency to commit too many fouls and turn the ball over is something it must control.

The Volunteers did too much of both in the win over Maryland. Tennessee also has to crash the boards better. Getting outworked on the glass is how bigs, especially, can land in foul trouble.

Offensively, the Vols shot the 3-ball well against Maryland. But they can’t rely on that too much. Paint touches were scarce early in that game, and that is something Barnes has harped on a lot in the first several games of the season.

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