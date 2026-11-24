No. 9 Tennessee opened the Players Era 16 in Las Vegas against Maryland. It was the first game of what could be an exciting and challenging week. The Volunteers shook off some early struggles and defeated the Terrapins 72-64.

Tennessee got a major effort from Dai Dai Ames. He scored 24 points off the bench on 9-of-10 shooting, including 4-of-4 from 3-point range. Terrence Hill Jr. had a quiet 16 points, and Miles Rubin had a 10-point day on 4-of-4 shooting from the field with a couple of free throws and three blocks. Juke Harris was the leading rebounder for Tennessee with eight.

Nov 24, 2026; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Tennessee center Miles Rubin (25) scores over Maryland forward Pharrel Payne (21) during the second half of an opening round game of the Players Era Sixteen tournament at Michelob Ultra Arena. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tennessee's defense made the difference. Maryland shot 31.3% from the field and 3-of-27 from 3-point range, going 0-for-14 from deep in the second half. The Terrapins kept themselves in it on the glass, outrebounding the Vols 43-34 and grabbing 23 offensive rebounds, and Tennessee committed 18 turnovers. Andre Mills led Maryland with 17 points, and Tomislav Buljan added 13 points and 11 rebounds.

Early on, Tennessee struggled to get the ball into the paint. Aside from a Rubin layup, five of its first six shots came from beyond the arc, and Hill and Juke Harris were a combined 2-for-5 from deep before the first media timeout at 15:40.

Maryland got after it and forced the Vols to play sped up and physically. Braedan Lue got into quick foul trouble and sat with just one minute played, and DeWayne Brown II picked up two fouls five minutes in. That put Christian Fermin on the floor with Rubin.

Tennessee committed four turnovers in just over five minutes, not the sound basketball it needed to start this game.

The Volunteers stayed in the game early, in part because of their 3-point shooting. Tyler Lundblade drained a 3-pointer with 12:03 left in the half to cut Maryland's lead to 16-14, putting Tennessee at 4-for-8 from beyond the arc. Still, the Vols had made only one other shot, a 2-pointer, and that's not a makeup Rick Barnes wants.

Maryland just worked early on, and Tennessee wasn't disciplined enough to match it. Rubin picked up his second foul with 11:44 left. The Terrapins got their 2-point scores, mixed in 3-pointers, outscored Tennessee 14-8 in the paint in the half and led by as many as seven, 23-16, at the 9:00 mark.

Nov 24, 2026; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Tennessee guard Dai Dai Ames (4) reacts after making a three-point basket against Maryland during the second half of an opening round game of the Players Era Sixteen tournament at Michelob Ultra Arena. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ames gave the Vols a spark and ran off 10 straight points, working his way inside for a couple of scores and pairing them with a couple of 3-pointers.

Brown and Lue returned, played through the foul trouble and helped force a Maryland drought late in the first half. The Terrapins went 3:25 without a point before Mike McNair Jr. hit a 3-pointer.

Tennessee picked up the energy, and Ames couldn't miss. He drained another 3-pointer to put the Vols up 31-28 with under two minutes left. The first half wasn't pretty, but despite the fouls, 10 turnovers and being outrebounded, Tennessee found itself up 36-34 after Ames scored his 15th point before the break.

The second half started like the first, with Brown picking up his third foul on an illegal screen less than a minute in. But Tennessee got into the paint better. Rubin and Hill scored the Vols' first four points inside, and Hill's and-one made it a five-point lead.

Maryland was still grabbing too many offensive rebounds, with Buljan physical down low, but Rubin slammed a lob from Hill over Buljan for a 43-38 lead.

Tennessee was having its best 3-point game of the season. Hill hit the Vols' eighth 3-pointer with 14:53 left, and Ames stayed hot, burying a corner 3 off a Brown assist for a seven-point lead. He followed with a short jumper for his 20th point on perfect shooting, then sliced to the rim minutes later to go 9-for-9 with 22 points.

Nov 24, 2026; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Tennessee guard Terrence Hill Jr. (3) drives past Maryland guard D.J. Wagner (2) during the second half of an opening round game of the Players Era Sixteen tournament at Michelob Ultra Arena. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Vols increased their lead. Brown threw an alley-oop to Fermin for a 53-43 lead with 11:35 left, then converted an and-one off an offensive rebound that sent Pharrel Payne to the bench with his fourth foul in 11 minutes.

Maryland hung around, and Tennessee's carelessness helped. A string of Vols turnovers over about three and a half minutes fueled an 11-2 Terrapins run that cut the lead to four. Rubin answered with two massive blocks to stop the run, then added a score and an assist to push the lead to eight.

The Terrapins stayed within striking range. They cut the deficit to three before Rubin hit two free throws to push it back to five with two minutes left. Tennessee slowed it down from there, got to the line and kept the Terrapins off. Tennessee's bench finished with a 29-10 edge, 24 of those coming from Ames.

Tennessee will play the winner of Iowa State and San Diego State on Thursday at 3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.

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