Tennessee Basketball Announces Tip Time, TV Details for Xavier Exhibition

Basketball Is Almost Back on Rocky Top.

Tennessee basketball fans can officially start the countdown.

The Volunteers announced Monday that their preseason exhibition against Xavier on Thursday, Oct. 15, will tip off at 7 p.m. ET inside Food City Center in Knoxville. The game will be available to stream on SEC Network+.

The matchup will give Tennessee fans their first opportunity to see the Volunteers against another quality program before the 2026-27 regular season begins.

Tennessee's Bishop Boswell (3) is handed the ball from a fan during a men’s college basketball game between the Tennessee Vols and Vanderbilt Commodores, held at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center in Knoxville, Tenn., March 7, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Vols Looking to Build on Another Elite Eight Run

Rick Barnes' program enters the new season after another deep March run. Tennessee finished the 2025-26 campaign 25-12 overall and 11-7 in SEC play, reaching the Elite Eight for the third consecutive season before falling to eventual national champion Michigan. The Vols finished the year ranked No. 12 in the AP poll, marking their fifth consecutive top-20 finish.

The Xavier matchup is also the beginning of a challenging exhibition schedule.

Next week's exhibition vs. Xavier will tip at 7pm ET



Get tickets → https://t.co/IzDZRVUY5C pic.twitter.com/5BAdLNEXd2 — Tennessee Basketball (@Vol_Hoops) October 5, 2026

Five days after hosting the Musketeers, Tennessee will travel to Cameron Indoor Stadium for an Oct. 20 exhibition against Duke. Tennessee and Duke are the only programs in the country to reach the Elite Eight in each of the past three seasons.

Oct 3, 2026; Durham, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Cayden Boozer (2) drives the ball down court during the Countdown to Craziness at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Xavier Brings a New-Look Roster to Knoxville

Xavier will provide Tennessee with an interesting early test under second-year head coach Richard Pitino.

The Musketeers return forward Jovan Milićević, who averaged 12.4 points per game last season, while adding several experienced transfers. That group includes former UAB guard Chance Westry, who averaged 15.5 points last season, LSU transfer Mike Nwoko and Miami transfer Tru Washington.

Tennessee holds a 12-5 all-time regular-season record against Xavier, including a 7-1 mark at home. The programs last met in 2013, when the Vols defeated the Musketeers 64-49 at the Battle 4 Atlantis.

How to Watch Tennessee vs. Xavier

The exhibition is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET on Thursday, Oct. 15, at Food City Center and will stream on SEC Network+.

It might not count in the standings, but with Tennessee preparing for another run at March and Xavier bringing a revamped roster to Knoxville, it should offer the first meaningful look at what the 2026-27 Vols can become.

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