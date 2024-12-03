Volunteer Country

Syracuse vs Tennessee Prediction: SEC vs ACC Men's Challenge

Taking a looking at predictions for the Syracuse vs Tennessee men's basketball game.

Tennessee guard Chaz Lanier (2) and Tennessee guard Zakai Zeigler (5) high-five during an NCAA basketball game between the Tennessee Volunteers and UT Martin Skyhawks at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center on Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024. / Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Tennessee's football team is on the verge of making a run in the college football playoffs, but the men's basketball team is off to a hot start to their season. They're 7-0 on the season with their biggest win coming against ranked Baylor in which the Volunteers just shut them down. Their next game is against Syracuse in the SEC vs ACC men's challenge.

Syracuse is unranked and 4-2 on the season while Tennessee sits at No. 3 and 7-0 on the year. Chaz Lanier, a transfer portal addition from this offseason, is averaging 17.7 points per game for the Volunteers. For the Orange, it is JJ Starling leading the way for them with 19.8 points per game.

The offense has been impressive for the Volunteers but the defense has been the key to their latest success. They're only allowing an average of 54.7 points per game while averaging 81.6 as a team offensively. According to ESPN's analytics, Tennessee has a 94.3% chance to win while the Orange have just a 5.7% to win. On top of that, Draft Kings has Tennessee listed as an 18.5 point favorite over the Orange as well.

So everything points to another big win for Tennessee and everyone expects their scorching hot start to continue.

