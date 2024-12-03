Syracuse vs Tennessee Prediction: SEC vs ACC Men's Challenge
Taking a looking at predictions for the Syracuse vs Tennessee men's basketball game.
Tennessee's football team is on the verge of making a run in the college football playoffs, but the men's basketball team is off to a hot start to their season. They're 7-0 on the season with their biggest win coming against ranked Baylor in which the Volunteers just shut them down. Their next game is against Syracuse in the SEC vs ACC men's challenge.
Syracuse is unranked and 4-2 on the season while Tennessee sits at No. 3 and 7-0 on the year. Chaz Lanier, a transfer portal addition from this offseason, is averaging 17.7 points per game for the Volunteers. For the Orange, it is JJ Starling leading the way for them with 19.8 points per game.
The offense has been impressive for the Volunteers but the defense has been the key to their latest success. They're only allowing an average of 54.7 points per game while averaging 81.6 as a team offensively. According to ESPN's analytics, Tennessee has a 94.3% chance to win while the Orange have just a 5.7% to win. On top of that, Draft Kings has Tennessee listed as an 18.5 point favorite over the Orange as well.
So everything points to another big win for Tennessee and everyone expects their scorching hot start to continue.
Other Tennessee News:
- Tennessee Volunteers Wide Receiver Squirrel White In A Sling Following Saturday's Game
- Tennessee Football QB Grade: Nico Iamaleava vs. Vanderbilt
- Tennessee Football Defeats Vanderbilt To Secure College Football Playoff Spot
Join The Community:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Tanner Johnson On Twitter: @JohnsonTanner23_
- Follow Blake Schowalter On Twitter: @BlakeSchowalte1
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill
- Follow Evan Crowell On Twitter: @EvanVCrowell
- Follow John Anthony On Twitter: @JAntSports