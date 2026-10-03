Fans to Get First Look at 2026-27 Tennessee Basketball Team on Saturday

We are now under two weeks away from Tennessee’s opening exhibition game for its 2026-27 basketball season. Five days later, the Vols will travel to Durham to take on Duke in a highly anticipated exhibition game.

After making it to the Elite Eight once again, many fans are excited at the prospect of another potential deep playoff run. The excitement grew again over the offseason, since the Vols brought in one of the top transfer portal classes in the country.

Many are intrigued to see what this new-look Vols team looks like.

Lucky for fans, they will not have to wait much longer to get their first look at the new roster.

Tennessee to Host Open Scrimmage

Tennessee basketball coach Rick Barnes speaks with media during the Big Orange Caravan held at the Riverdance Restaurant in Guild, Tenn., on April 28, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

As if Saturday on Rocky Top could not get more exciting with the Auburn Tigers coming to town to take on the Volunteers in football, Tennessee basketball is hosting a free, open scrimmage on Saturday.

The scrimmage is set to go from 11:30 A.M. to 1:00 P.M., so it will not overlap with the football game.

Gates will open at 11:00 A.M., and, as previously stated, it is free to attend.

Who to Look Out For

Tennessee guard Juke Harris (2) speaks with media before a Tennessee basketball practice in Pratt Pavilion on July 23, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Juke Harris headlines the bunch. The Wake Forest transfer averaged an impressive 21.4 points per game last season, earning Second Team All-ACC honors. He comes into this season as a Blue Ribbon Yearbook Preseason Third Team All-American.

Terrance Hill Jr. is another guard to watch. He transferred in following two seasons at VCU, and last season he was the A-10 Tournament's Most Outstanding Player. He averaged 15 points per game and shot 37% from behind the arc last season. In the NCAA tournament, he went off against North Carolina, dropping 34 points, and he hit the dagger shot as VCU upset the Tar Heels.

The Vols also have a new group of talented freshmen entering Knoxville. The state’s top-ranked prospect, Chris Washington Jr., decided to stay home after originally committing to Alabama. Standing at 6-foot-9, he might receive significant playing time early under coach Rick Barnes.

Other new transfers and freshmen to look out for are Miles Rubin, Tyler Lundblade, Dai Dai Ames, Braedan Lue, Marquis Clark, Jalen Washington, Jalen Haralson, Christian Fermin, and Manny Green.

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