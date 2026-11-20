Tennessee’s basketball program has been much improved under Rick Barnes. They have achieved the #1 ranking multiple times and most notably made the Elite Eight 3 seasons in a row now. They have become one of the most consistent teams in the country.

A large part of the reason for the Vols success is Barnes’s ability to bring in good talent to the roster then coach them up. One of the players that Barnes brought in is Manny Green. Green was a 4 star recruit coming out of high school this past cycle and was highly sought after. Green chose the Vols over numerous schools, the most notable ones being the Auburn Tigers and Florida Gators

Green spoke to the media Thursday for a brief period and gave some insight into his experience so far. Below are notable moments in his Media Availability.

Manny Green on Being Apart of the Environment Against Michigan State

“It's been exciting. You know, first time playing one of those atmospheres here at the school and being a part of one of those top games in the country and, you know, just still learning and stuff like that. It's been amazing.”

Manny Green on What He is Trying to Improve in His Game

“With my individual game, I'm focused on just getting better, attributes, parts of the game like especially defense and offensively you know get better. Defense I say just sitting down more in the stands and just keep going hard every day.”

Manny Green on if Coach Barnes Gave Critiques or Celebrated the Defensive Effort Against Michigan state.

“I say both because you know, we made history. So, that was a great accomplishment and still got a lot more work to do. So, you know how he is.”

Manny Green on the Challenges of Not Playing as Often

“By going hard every day in practice and you know, pushing my teammates that's on the court. Pushing them to be the best they can be and also, you know, just being there for them because I know that it'd be vice versa if it was me. I'm doing good.”

Manny Green on Staying Focused After a Big Win

“I'd say just our approach to things and like the way we do every day. So, like I don't think it's going to change at all because every day we approach our work the same way”

Watch the full avalibitly here:

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