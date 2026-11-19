Tennessee basketball defeated the Michigan State Spartans on Tuesday in a highly anticipated non-conference game for both teams. The Vols entered the game as the underdogs after struggling to defeat the Tennessee State basketball program, while Michigan State had some convincing wins previously

This includes one over the Duke Blue Devils, which helped them rise in the rankings.

At the time of this game, the Vols were ranked as the No. 14 team in the country, while the Spartans were ranked No. 2, trailing just the Florida Gators. However, Tennessee won this game in dominant fashion, only allowing Michigan State to score 46 points. Many players were to be thanked after the game, including a player who emerged as one of the stars of this Tennessee basketball team.

Miles Rubin is the Newest Tennessee Basketball Star

Nov 9, 2026; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers forward DeWayne Brown II (6) and center Miles Rubin (25) chest bump after a play against the Radford Highlanders during the second half at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The star who emerged from this game is Miles Rubin, who has quickly been labeled as one of the best big men in the SEC after showcasing his dominant defense and offensive effort in the paint against one of the very best in the nation.

“We can be a great defense. We can be No. 1 in the country if we really wanted to, but we just got to keep on working.”



Tennessee’s Miles Rubin joins SportsCenter following their win against No. 2 Michigan State 🏀 pic.twitter.com/8Zq6My5N3D — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 18, 2026

Rubin's best stat of the night was three blocks, which is to be expected with his aggressive defensive style. He has an average of two blocks per game and fills the defensive void that was left behind when Felix Okpara was selected by the Washington Wizards in the 2026 NBA Draft.

His ability to be the anchor in the paint, while also remaining clean for the most part, is something that allows him to be among the best in the nation. He averages 2.3 personal fouls a game, which means that he isn't likely to be in foul trouble often, although each player on the team will find themselves in that situation at some point.

His offensive effort against the Spartans was great, as he was flying high with dunks and physical bumps that allowed him to get to the free-throw line. He finished the game with two free throws, while also shooting 6-for-8 from the field. This means that the entire Michigan State offense only scored three more times from the field than Rubin did as a whole. He finished with a season-high of 14 points and eight rebounds, which shows that this was his best night on the floor for Tennessee.

MILES RUBIN WITH A MONSTER SLAM 🔨



The Vols are on a 21-2 run!! 👀 pic.twitter.com/UajhVjJWu1 — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) November 18, 2026

It is also worth noting that Rubin's off-ball work is phenomenal and can't be taken lightly, as he has been an elite option for setting screens and getting set in his specific spots so the play can develop properly. He also isn't making many mistakes on defense because he is out of place or is getting outworked off the ball.

Rick Barnes Details What Changed for Miles Rubin

Tennessee center Miles Rubin (25) sprints during the Tennessee men’s basketball media day at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center on Oct. 6, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Regardless, something clicked for Rubin in this game. This is something that Rick Barnes was asked about.

THE VOLS ARE ON A 25-4 RUN. 💨🤯



Miles Rubin is unbelievable. pic.twitter.com/Nq9Nh6wWUL — Rock Media (@TheRockMediaCo) November 18, 2026

“I wish I knew (what changed for Miles Rubin). Really, I wish I knew. Like when Miles threw that ball out of bounds earlier, I said, man, at some point in time, I told him, at some point in time you’re going to have to prove you scored that ball, man. Just shoot it. I’d rather you shoot it. And I actually said to him, I would rather you make the shot, and if they block it, we’ll pat them on the butt and tell them good play.

"But go up to score the ball, and if they make a great defensive play, we’ll live with it. But you’ve got to... he’s got good hands. Miles has got good touch. He can shoot the ball. But he finally, after those two, he missed one early, a stick back that he should have dunked. But he missed it. Then he threw it out of bounds. After that point, he got the ball. He got aggressive with it."

A lot of the success for Tennessee has come from down low with DeWayne Brown II and Rubin. Away from them, Braedan Lue, Christian Fermin, and even Jalen Haralson have had some reasonable reps at both the four and five on the court.

Rubin will be someone that Tennessee relies on moving forward, and in big games, as he is obviously a player who will break a defense down both offensively and defensively, causing them to make mental and physical errors. This is something that can't be done against the Vols, as they are fresh off adding the No. 1 transfer portal class, which included Rubin and others who would simply blow these types of games wide open.

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