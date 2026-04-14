Tennessee Basketball Lands Another Top Transfer Portal Target Commit

Tennessee’s 2025-26 campaign had a lot of ups and downs. From being swept by Kentucky to being the last SEC team in the tournament and making the school’s third-straight Elite Eight, the Volunteers certainly have a lot to look back on from this past season.

Now that it is the offseason and the transfer portal is open, Tennessee has been off to a hot start in this transfer portal cycle. They have already landed two commitments from Tyler Lundblade (Belmont) and Dai Dai Ames (California).

Tennessee Lands Commitment from Miles Rubin

Feb 13, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Saint Louis Billikens center Robbie Avila (21) is defended by Loyola Chicago Ramblers center Miles Rubin (24) during the first half at Joseph J. Gentile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Tennessee has landed a commitment from Loyola Chicago center Miles Rubin. He is the third commitment for Tennessee in this transfer portal cycle, which is good for second, according to 247 Sports.

Last season, Rubin averaged 11.3 points per game, 7.1 rebounds per game, and 2.3 blocks per game. He had eight games last season where he had four or more blocks. He scored a season high of 21 points against VCU back in January.

In three seasons with Loyola Chicago, he has amassed 100 starts in 103 games and has averaged over two blocks per game.

He will have one season of eligibility left.

His stellar defensive play could be huge for Tennessee if they are to go on a deep tournament run next season.

Between the three transfers, the few returning players, and the incoming 2026 class, the Volunteers are putting together a really good roster for next season.

Still, the biggest decision of the offseason will come from Nate Ament and whether he decides to return to Knoxville, enter the NBA Draft, or hit the portal. One thing to note is that every day that goes by with Ament not declaring or announcing his return to Rocky Top means less money Tennessee has to offer.

More About Rubin

Mar 4, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Saint Louis Billikens guard Dion Brown (13) drives to the basket as Loyola Chicago Ramblers center Miles Rubin (24) defends during the first half at Chaifetz Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

Here is more about Rubin’s 205-26 season from Loyolaramblers.com:

Appeared and started in all 33 games this season... averaged a team-leading 11.3 points and 7.1 rebounds per game... added 2.3 assists, 0.7 steals, and 2.3 blocks per game... shot 58.5 percent from the field and 54.3 percent from the line... became the program's all-time leader in blocks with his 177th career block... has 237 and counting... holds the top three seasons on the individual blocks chart after tying his rookie season with 76 total blocks this year to rank second... 19 games with at least 10 points, including two 20-point outings... 10 games with 10 or more rebounds... six double-doubles... had 13 points and 10 rebounds vs. San Jose State (Nov. 26)... back-to-back double-doubles vs. Princeton (Dec. 6) with 12 points and 10 rebounds and Chicago State (Dec. 14) with 10 points and 11 rebounds... recorded 10 points and 11 boards vs. Dayton (Jan. 3)... added 15 points and 10 rebounds at George Washington (Jan. 10)... went for 21 points and 10 rebounds at VCU (Jan. 30)... scored 20 in the season finale vs. Davidson (March 12)... dished out a career-high six assists twice... tallied five blocks three times... five games with two steals.