Tennessee Basketball's Offense Has Improved But They Must Stick to the Defensive Identity

The Tennessee Volunteers are inching closer and closer to the season opener against the Wofford Terriers, as they are looking for their 10th win against the South Carolina-based program, while also attempting to defend their undefeated record, as they have never been defeated by the Terriers in basketball.

The Tennessee basketball roster looks entirely different compared to last season, as they only returned two key contributors. The remainder of the roster either transferred, went to the NBA, or ran out of eligibility, which forced them to leave the basketball program as a whole. This left Barnes with the choice of players in the transfer portal and the high school scene, and he landed a home run in both departments.

Many even believe that the strength of the roster is on the offensive side of the ball, but the identity needs to remain the same as every Rick Barnes-led Tennessee basketball team, that, of course, is the defensive side of things.

Barnes has prided himself on defensive coaching and has produced some of the best defenders that the University of Tennessee has ever seen. Some of his top defenders have even come through the program recently, such as Felix Okpara, Zakai Zeigler, and Jahmai Mashack.

Usually, the issues are on the offensive side of the ball, but the opposite has been the case. This means that a large focus for Barnes has been on the defensive side of the court.

The Tennessee Basketball Identity Needs to Be Defense

Tennessee guard Jalen Haralson (10) defends Xavier forward Filip Borovicanin during a college basketball exhibition game on Oct. 15, 2026, in Knoxville, Tennessee. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The identity needs to remain defense, as the offense will come naturally with many of the best scorers in the country being on the Vols' roster. This includes the likes of Terrence Hill Jr. and Juke Harris, who both are known for their ability to score at all three levels. However, the one thing that they lacked from making them a complete prospect was elite defense. This is something that many go to Tennessee for, including Ja'Kobi Gillespie, who went from being an elite scorer to being an elite college basketball player by the time he finished his career under Barnes.

The task is simple.

In order to win a championship, which is something that neither Barnes nor Tennessee has ever done, the identity needs to be the same. This type of mindset has gotten Tennessee to the Elite Eight the last three seasons, and the offense will come as the game progresses. If the Vols can generate just enough stops, this team could be dangerous all season long.

If you mix the Rick Barnes defensive scheme with the offense of each player on this team, the result may just be a national championship.

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