Tennessee Basketball Star Makes Headlines Amid LeBron James Announcement

Recent news of LeBron James making his decision to sign with the Philadelphia 76ers has been released, and many people have been discussing the contract details. The talented NBA star has signed a deal that is worth around $8,000,000, which is where the Vols come into the picture.

With James making just under $4,000,000 this season, it is now known that he will be making less than Tennessee Vols basketball star transfer portal addition Juke Harris. Harris is reportedly expected to make $4,000,000 this season, which would mean that his contract in college is worth more than arguably the greatest basketball player of all time.

"Why is this the case? James went to X to explain his decision, as he even detailed that the money isn't what matters to him. This is likely the case due to the fact that James is estimated to have a net worth of nearly 1,400,000,000.

Here is what James had to say.

What LeBron James Had to Say

Oct 29, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) in the second quarter against Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I thought I was done when the season ended. I wasn't ready to announce it, and I knew I needed some time to really decide, but I was pretty sure I played my last game. I was honest at that last press conference when I said I needed to look at myself and decide if I still love this game. I still truly love this game, and I have more to give. The last few weeks have really been special. I’ve never been able to have no clue what to do and take real time to just think. I’ve had an incredible few months with all the people I love, trying to figure it all out. This is my last decision. I’m not going for money. I’m not going for family. What am I really playing for at this point? I still want to sacrifice. I still want to work. I still want to grind. I still want to compete, to win, and to have a chance at the feeling of winning another championship. I believe I can help make the Philadelphia 76ers a championship team and I am so excited to energize a new fan base and start this incredible journey one last time. Thank you LA. Miami I’ll forever love and Northeast Ohio will always home," James said in his announcement.

Is James worth more than what he is being paid? Absolutely, but with his career coming to an end sooner rather than later, it is safe to say that the money is the least of his worries, it seems.

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