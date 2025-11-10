National Analyst Predicts Tennessee Football Commit to Flip Away From The Vols
The Tennessee Volunteers have been in danger of losing one of their commits. This news comes as they have been battling two teams for a commit that they have had committed since the summer months.
That prospect being Legend Bey. Bey is one of the better prospects in the state of Texas, and he is one of the fastest players in the country. He plays QB at North Forney, but he will be playing running back or wide receiver at the next level, as he is expected to play wide receiver for the Vols if he remains committed.
Legend Bey Predicted to Ohio State
Steve Wiltfong provided an expert prediction that Ohio State will flip the Tennessee commit, and it could be coming sooner than some may think. The final decision will be made at some point within the next month, as more than likely this will be a decision before Early Signing Day.
Prior to his prediction, Wiltofng provided some updates.
"And let's talk about the surprise visitor of the weekend, four-star athlete Legend Bey from North Forney. He is one of the more explosive players in the country. He plays quarterback on Friday nights, but at the next level he is going to play running back, slot receiver, wide receiver, in the return game, and when the ball is in his hands he can really go, he can make people miss. He can absolutely run. Ohio State is pushing hard for Legend Bey. He is committed to Tennessee, but Ohio State has momentum with Legend Bey coming out of the weekend. Legend Bey and Jay Timmons are now in the modern recruiting part of that. Those conversations. Mark Pantoni, the General Manager talking with the agents, family, and the kid about what it's like at Ohio State. If those conversations go well, i think you look at Legend Bey and Jay Timmons as the next two to join the fold for the Ohio State, and then you got Kevin Brown slated to take his official visit, where again, when he gets around the players, I think that's the final box for him. How he fits in with the guys. He loves the track record of player development and the magnitude of Ohio State football, and the level they are playing at as the defending National Champs,"said Steve Wiltfong during an episode on the RIvals channel earlier in the week.
Jay Timmons has already flipped from the Florida State Seminoles to the Ohio State Buckeyes, but many believe that the talented Tennessee commit could be next.