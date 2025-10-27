Tennessee’s Ja’Kobi Gillespie Named to Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Watch List
The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced Monday that Tennessee guard Ja’Kobi Gillespie has been named to the Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Top 20 Preseason Watch List, placing him among the nation’s top floor generals heading into the 2025–26 season.
At 6-foot-1 and 188 pounds, the senior transfer from Maryland brings proven leadership, composure, and offensive efficiency to Rick Barnes’ backcourt. A native of Greeneville, Tennessee, Gillespie’s selection is both a recognition of his past success and an indication of his potential to elevate the Volunteers this season.
National Recognition for a Proven Playmaker
Named after the legendary Boston Celtics and Holy Cross guard, the Bob Cousy Award honors the top point guard in Division I basketball. Gillespie is one of 20 players on the preseason list, including seven from the SEC. The other SEC representatives are Arkansas’ Darius Acuff, Florida’s Boogie Fland, Mississippi State’s Josh Hubbard, Kentucky’s Jaland Lowe, Auburn’s Tahaad Pettiford, and Alabama’s Labaron Philon Jr.
Six of those players, including Gillespie, were named to the Preseason All-SEC Team. Gillespie earned Second Team honors, alongside Tennessee freshman forward Nate Ament, underscoring the program’s strong backcourt-forward pairing entering the season.
From Maryland to Knoxville
Before transferring to Tennessee, Gillespie was a standout for the Maryland Terrapins, where he earned Third Team All-Big Ten honors. He averaged 14.7 points, 4.8 assists, 2.8 rebounds, and 1.9 steals in 31.6 minutes per game while shooting 45.3 percent from the field, 40.7 percent from three, and 86.2 percent from the free-throw line.
His production placed him in rare company, becoming just the third Big Ten player in the past 35 seasons to average at least 14.5 points, 4.5 assists, 2.5 rebounds, and 1.5 steals per game while shooting above 40 percent from beyond the arc. Only Ohio State’s D’Angelo Russell and Wisconsin’s Tracy Webster have matched that level of balance and efficiency.
Gillespie also guided Maryland to its first Sweet 16 appearance since 2016, showcasing his ability to lead under postseason pressure.
Continuing Tennessee’s Backcourt Tradition
Tennessee has established itself as a national hub for elite guards under Rick Barnes. Last season, Zakai Zeigler was a finalist for the Bob Cousy Award, Chaz Lanier won the Jerry West Award as the nation’s top shooting guard, and Dalton Knecht earned the Julius Erving Award as the country’s premier small forward.
The Cousy Award Midseason Top 10 will be revealed in January, followed by finalists in March and the winner’s announcement at the Final Four. Fans can vote throughout the process at hoophallawards.com, with ballots opening October 31.
Looking Ahead
For Gillespie, this recognition marks another step in a steady climb built on discipline and performance. His combination of scoring touch, defensive tenacity, and leadership could make him one of the most impactful guards in the SEC this season. As Tennessee prepares for another deep tournament run, Gillespie is poised to be at the heart of it all.