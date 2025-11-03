Tennessee vs Mercer Game Day Predictions
The Tennessee Volunteers have one of the more important tasks of the college season, as they are hopeful that they can finally get over the hump that they have experienced for so long. The Vols have still failed to win an Elite 8 game, which is something they believe they can do this season, as if things goes right this team could win the championship.
They begin their season on Monday in a game that they are expected to win. This is a game that the Tennessee Volunteers have been named as a -28.5 favorite, as they will be playing against the Mercer Bears.
The Tennessee Volunteers will be playing at their home arena, which will begin their lengthy slate of home games.
Here is how we predict the outcome of Mercer vs Tennessee. Take a look.
Dale Dowden: Mercer 45, Tennessee 93
"The Vols should take care of business, and I expect Rick Barnes to utilize the opportunities to get plenty of playing time for some younger guys. The post will be emphasized as working the paint will be vital to get established. Look for Nate Ament and others to take some shots and get in a rhythm as early as possible. It should be a great day 1 of the season for Tennessee.”
Shayne Pickering: Mercer 44, Tennessee 84
"Tennessee should be good. Mercer should not. This is a good tune-up game that gives a Vols team filled with a whole lot of newness the chance to play together against a different opponent and build chemistry together. This is a game where the expected top contributors on this year’s team should look great, with Ja’Kobi Gillespie and Nate Ament leading the scoring. I would expect Rick Barnes to try some different things in this game especially with Ament on the wing and the rotation in the post. Dewayne Brown could impress with extended run late in the game in my opinion."
Caleb Sisk: Mercer 51, Tennessee 83
"Tennessee will come out with the hopes of putting the Bears away early. They have the offense that you would want, but the defense typically shines through. Players don't seem to think that will be the case this season. In fact, the Vols didn't play the best defensive game against Duke in the exhibition. This will be the Vols chance to utilize some of their new players, and I believe we will find out how this starting lineup should go. The player I anticipate having a big day is Ja'Kobi Gillespie, who I believe will finish with 15+ points and 5+ assists, all while having 2+ steals. The attention will be shifted to Nate Ament, who has the chance to be great in this league, but we will see how quickly he can piece that together as the college game goes by much faster than the high school level, as everything takes a step up. Overall, I believe this team have the chance to show off offensively, and will have a great start to what should be an eventful season."