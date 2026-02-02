New Development Makes Things Interesting in Race for David Gabriel Georges

The Tennessee Volunteers have been looking to land some of the better players in the class of 2027, as they have already landed multiple prospects who are worth watching grow. They have a total of four commitments thus far, as they have landed three defensive guys while only having one offensive name committed at this moment.

The Vols have many top targets, but the top target in the class is David Gabriel Georges when it comes to the Tennessee program. DGG is a running back target for the Vols in the 2027 class, who is an in-state prospect. He attends Baylor High School following a transfer that moved him out of Canada to the state of Tennessee.

Gabriel Georges is one of the top names in the state's history when it comes to the position, as he is someone who could develop into something major. Gabriel Georges is someone who has been viewed as a top target for many schools, including the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Tennessee Volunteers, but a recent development has shaken things up a bit.

Georgia Lands a Five-Star Running Back

Jan 1, 2026; New Orleans, LA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart celebrates after a touchdown against the Mississippi Rebels in the second quarter during the 2026 Sugar Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

One of the teams that has been recruiting him heavily is the Georgia Bulldogs, who are known for their ability to develop running backs. The running back position is one that they recruit heavily, and they just landed one of their top targets in class. In fact, the player that they landed is the only running back who is ranked higher than the Baylor School prospect. That player is Kemon Spell.

While there are no signs that the Bulldogs are completely out of the picture it is something that is worth taking a look at. The Georgia Bulldogs could try to push for the addition of DGG as well, but what are the odds that the talented prospect will hear them out? It is safe to say that an important factor in the decision of the running back is how quickly he will see the field. At Georgia, he would be a split back with Spell.

The other schools offer a better pitch than Georgia in that factor, but it is safe to say that the Bulldogs may still try to bring in the Chattanooga, Tennessee, high school athlete.

DGG is easily one of the top names, which is explained through an evaluation from Andrew Ivins . Here is what Ivins had to say.

-Hard-driving running back with the quickness and power to emerge as the centerpiece of an offense for a College Football Playoff contender.

-Already owns ready-to-play bulk as he tips the scales at just over 205 pounds and uses that weight to his advantage as he sheds tackles and bounces off contact.

-Quick out the chute with his acceleration as he picks a lane and motors forwards. Reads blocks well, but can change course in the snap of a finger and get out of trouble.

-Durable enough to handle extensive inside work, but can generate plenty of explosive plays with his burst as he’s quick to step on the pedal when he finds a crease.

-Embraces his role in pass protection and will move the chains on swing and screen passes.

-Turned heads during a sophomore campaign in which he earned Mr. Football honors, but opened junior year up in style as he rushed for over 200 yards against both Rabun Gap and McCallie.

-Tracking to be a difference-maker on Saturdays and will have a chance to follow in the footsteps of other Canadian-born ball carriers that have made the pros.

