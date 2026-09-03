Three Players That Will Have to Step Up Following Ralph Scott's Injury News

Tennessee was struck with unfortunate news as forward Ralph Scott will miss the next six to eight months with an injury.

The loss of the true freshman will be difficult for the Vols, especially for such a young player with a lot of potential. Even this season, he was projected to have a big role in the team's rotation. Still, Tennessee will have to move on without him, and here are three players who could help them do that.

Who Will Step Up Without Ralph Scott

Tennessee guard Manny Green (1) speaks at Tennessee basketball media availability on Aug. 27, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Manny Green

Tennessee forward Chris Washington Jr. (33) passes the ball to Tennessee guard Manny Green (1) during a Tennessee basketball practice in Pratt Pavilion on July 23, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The first candidate we will look at is Manny Green. The fellow true freshman was ranked as a three-star recruit by Rivals and a top-10 recruit in the state of Georgia. While Green is slightly shorter than Scott, being listed at 6-foot-7 compared to Scott at 6-foot-8, he could fill a similar role off the bench. Without Scott, Green will have to take on a bigger role and carry a bigger load, but DeWayne Brown and other Tennessee players have been taking him under their wings to help Green adjust to the next level.

Chris Washington

Tennessee's Chris Washington Jr.(33) speaks to the media in Pratt Pavilion, July 7, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Chris Washington is another true freshman who will have to step up in Scott’s absence. Washington looked like a small forward coming out of high school, but he has grown another inch since arriving in Knoxville and now stands at 6-foot-9, meaning he could play more of a power forward role this season. Regardless, he will need to step up on the glass to grab more rebounds, as Scott would have likely aided him in that role, whereas Green is a little on the shorter side for that role.

Jalen Haralson

Tennessee transfer guard Jalen Haralson speaks to the media at an introductory press conference at Pratt Pavilion on the University of Tennessee campus in Knoxville on June 9, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Haralson and Scott also play very similar roles, and Haralson has more experience than any of the previous players mentioned. The Notre Dame transfer was an All-ACC Honorable Mention last season. Haralson will compete for a starting job this season, and even if he does not get one, he has the ability to take over a game whether it comes via scoring or rebounding.

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