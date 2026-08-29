What Stands Out From Tennessee Assistant Coach Amorrow Morgan's Media Availability

Tennessee Basketball Assistant Coach Amorrow Morgan spoke to the media on Thursday (8/27/26) and provided insightful information about the offseason. This is everything you need to know from his media availability.

The Jalen Washington Situation

Vanderbilt forward Jalen Washington (13) shoots over Arkansas forward Nick Pringle (23) during the first half of the SEC tournament championship game at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, March 15, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Morgan addresses the Jalen Washington situation and does give an interesting fact. The Vanderbilt transfer is currently seeking a fifth year of eligibility, but like all the eligibility cases it is complicated.

Morgan states that Washington is on campus and the Vols will continue to support him throughout the process. If Washington is unable to get eligibility, this ultimately might not have a big impact on the Vols' season. Though I do believe them openly supporting a potential player can only help in future recruiting battles.

The Freshman and Work Ethic

Tennessee guard Manny Green (1) speaks at Tennessee basketball media availability on Aug. 27, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

One of the most exciting things in his time speaking was his words on the incoming freshmen’s work ethic. Morgan explains that this group of freshmen is some of the hardest-working freshmen he has been around. This should be music to Tennessee fans’ ears. This crop of freshmen seems to understand that playing time is earned not given and these players are buying into the process. This will only allow the program to continue to build on their foundation.

Morgan also discusses the leadership and work ethic of the whole team. Rick Barnes demands excellence from his teams, so it is no surprise that they have built a culture of hard work. It is great to hear that from the older guys all the way to the newcomers the players are working harder than ever.

Tyler Lundblade Health Update

Drake's Andrew Alia tips the ball from Belmont's Tyler Lundblade during a game at Knapp Center on Saturday, Jan. 10, 2026 in Des Moines. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Morgan gives an update on injured Vol Tyler Lundblade.

“As for Tyler he just, you know, putting one foot in front of another, step by step just trying to continue to improve just working towards getting healthy he’s very close to being there for sure.”

Christian Fermin Update

Tennessee's Christian Fermin (12) speaks to the media in Pratt Pavilion, July 7, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The VCU transfer has been sidelined for most of the offseason after injuring his hand and requiring surgery. This setback does not seem to be holding him back though and he looks like he will make a big impact on the squad.

“Christians back. He’ll be in practice today. He practiced earlier this week He’s been great. He’s been one of our leaders in rebounding.”

The Growth of Troy Henderson

Tennessee guard Troy Henderson (24) speaks at Tennessee basketball media availability on Aug. 27, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Morgan discusses how sophomore guard Troy Henderson has grown from last year. He mentions his new knowledge of what it takes to contribute and being more of a leader. Though Henderson has also been dealing with the injury bug, Morgan does say that he is also getting close to returning.

What Morgan is Most Excited About

Tennessee assistant coach Amorrow Morgan during Tennessee basketball's media day and practice held at Pratt Pavilion on Oct. 9, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“Every night is going to be someone else’s night, hopefully guys come out and we are firing and clicking on all cylinders, and we are making every shot that we shoot. But I do think it is exciting to know when the team game plans for one or two guys and they are able to bother or shut down one or two guys that we have reinforcements. We have tons of depth, we have versatile bigs, versatile wings and we have guards that have tons of creativity offensively. Skill and feel. It’s going to be a fun year.”