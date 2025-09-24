Everything From Tennessee Senior Guard Ja'kobi Gillespie
A prized acquisition in the transfer portal for the Tennessee program was Ja'Kobi Gillespie. He's expected to be a key piece to the team this upcoming year. Here is everything he said to the media during his availbility.
On what made Tennessee and the transfer portal an attractive destination…
“I mean, it's home for me, and then Coach Barnes obviously here, and then it's a winning program. It's been like the Elite Eight two times in a row, so that kind of really made me come here.”
On what separates head coach Rick Barnes from the rest of the coaches…
“Just how long he's done it, how many guys he's got to the next level, and just how successful he's been everywhere he is.”
On what is it like being back home…
“I've seen a lot of my old friends and family. I can see my mom and dad a lot more, so it's been real fun.”
On being more vocal this season for the team and a leader…
“The coaches have been really saying that to me, just being more of a leader, because I'm an older guy and had experience in the tournament and stuff like that.”
On whether it is a challenge to be vocal…
“I mean, yeah, I think just I'm not really outspoken, but I feel like being here, it's been a lot easier for me to kind of use my voice more.”
On his memories of Tennessee basketball…
“I came to some games with, like, Scotty Hopson playing, Jarnell Stokes, like all those guys.”
On dreaming of playing on the court in Knoxville…
“Yeah, I mean, it was definitely surreal. I wouldn't say weird, but yeah, just watching, growing up, it's definitely surreal being back here.”
On Clarence Massamba and Ethan Burg….
“They're both really good players and know how to play the game. Clarence is a little younger, so I feel like he has just a little longer ways to go with experience and stuff. I feel like they're both really good and know how to play.”
On his impressions of Nate Ament….
“He's just a really special player on the court. Off the court, he's also special, just a really outgoing, funny guy.”
On the chemistry of the team with all of the new guys and if they bond together off the court…
“I mean, really, anything. We was watching the games this summer, like the NBA finals, all that stuff. Then we have a lot of team events with the recruits. We also use that as time to bond with each other.”
On the checkerboard overalls the team wore to the football game…
“That was Nate's idea. Some of us they had to talk into it like what the day of. I feel like everybody wanted to do it.”
On getting the keys this year….
“I mean, yeah, coming here, that's what I knew my role was going to be, that's what coach Barnes told me, so really just taking on that role and trying to be the best leader as I can and be the best for my teammates.”
On if he has talked to Zakai Zeigler….
“Yeah, a little bit. I worked out with Kyle one time when he was here. But yeah, I've talked to some of them.
On any significant changes or adaptations to his game since being in Tennessee…
“I mean, no, not really, just getting better, like everyone. But also, I'll say defense, I've kind of improved a lot on that end, just from the practice this year.
Watch the Full Interview here:
