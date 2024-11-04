Watch: Tennessee Basketball Season And Game Day Preview Ahead Of Season Opener Vs. Gardner-Webb

Volunteer Country

Tennessee is set to take on Gardner-Webb. Here is a preview of everything you need to know.

Caleb Sisk

Talkin' Tennessee with Caleb Sisk's cover and thumbnail for the season and game day preview for Tennessee basketball. / Talkin' Tennessee with Caleb Sisk
Tennessee basketball is finally set to return after a long wait and absence since losing to Purdue on Easter in the Elite 8. Tennessee will have a completely different look with the departure of many players and talented athletes such as Dalton Knecht, Josiah Jordan James, and Santiago Vescovi.

However, Caleb Sisk and Tanner Johnson go on to explain that the Vols are in good shape despite these losses. This is for many reasons including the additions the Vols made in the transfer portal.

Star guard Zakai Zeigler is returning for his senior season and the opportunity to push for the one award he nearly had before his injury two seasons ago, the national defensive player of the year.

Johnson and Sisk would discuss everything Tennessee ahead of their season opener against Gardner-Webb on Talkin’ Tennessee with Caleb Sisk. Sisk and Johnson would give their X-Factor player as well as their thoughts on how the pre-season went with in-depth breakdowns telling you everything you need to know about this upcoming season.

You can find the video and breakdown below as Tennessee on SI discusses what you need to know and more.

