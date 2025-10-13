Kadin Fife Talks Tennessee Football Relationship and Key Recruiting Updates
The Tennessee Volunteers have been looking for their next 2027 recruiting commit, as they only have one at this time. They have the chance to bring some more guys in, but nothing is for certain about who that may be.
One of the players who has remained notable in the 2027 recruiting class is Kadin Fife. Fife is a 2027 recruiting prospect who plays defensive line from the state of Georgia. Fife attends Chattooga, and is one of the better defensive linemen in the state on the interior of the line.
Fife caught up with Vols On SI following his high school game with Chattooga against the Christian Heritage Lions in Dalton, Georgia on Friday Night.
Kadin Fife Talks Tennessee and More
“I feel we got a good relationship still, and we talk some and call every other day," said Fife who recently released his top six schools.
Which coach has the prospect been speaking with? He details how there are multiple coaches at this time.
“Coach Gardner, Coach Coop, a bunch of them.”
What stands out about Coach Gardner, who has such a deep resume?
“Oh, coaching, how hard he coaches that he's hard on his players, pushing them to be better.”
Fife would then explain what Gardner has been telling him at this time.
"Coach G has been telling me to keep grinding and keep with it.”
The Tennessee program has been standing out for quite some time. That includes the first time he visited the Tennessee program.
"It's ever since I first went up there for the spring game, I liked them. They took the time to recruit me and talked to me through the whole thing and all that.”
Have they made it a point to try to get Fife in the boat? He explained when speaking to Vols On SI.
"Yeah, they have, they told me they want me and all that all the time."
What do the Tennessee Vols need to do in order to push up in Fife's rankings.
“Just keep building relationship and show me that I can be part of their team.”
The prospect was going to commit earlier then some think, but he may hold off.
“I was gonna commit the 21st, but I'm probably gonna hold off. If not it will likely be sometime after OVs next year."
What is the percentage chance that the Vols will get an official visit?
“Oh, 100%.”
