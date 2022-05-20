Breaking: Vols Land 2022 Wing DJ Jefferson

Tennessee basketball has landed another addition to the 2022 class with the commitment of four-star wing DJ Jefferson, Joe Tipton of On3 reports.

Jefferson had announced his top three on May 8 and chooses Rocky Top over the Cougars and Demon Deacons coming off a visit to Knoxville last weekend.

Jefferson is the second recruiting land for Rick Barnes and the Vols just this week, as 2023 New York power forward Tobe Awaka committed to Tennessee on Tuesday.

Jefferson, a Richardson, Texas, native is the third high school commit of the 2022 class, joining Knoxville Catholic guard B.J. Edwards and Link Academy five-star power forward Julian Phillips, who committed last week.

Overall, Jefferson marks the fourth addition to the '22 class, joining Indiana State transfer guard Tyreke Key as well as the two incoming freshmen.

Jefferson is a 6'5", 190-pound is a three-star recruit and the No. 131 overall player on 247sports' composite rankings but a four-star and the No. 77 overall player on On3's rankings, with On3's personal ranking dubbing Jefferson as the 45th overall player in the class. Jefferson is 120th nationally on Rivals and is graded as a four-star recruit.

Jefferson's addition to the Vols as a true wing is a win for Tennessee, as senior Josiah-Jordan James and sophomore Jahmai Mashack are currently the only two true wings on the roster, and that's only if James returns to Tennessee and does not head to the NBA.

Tennessee is not the first team to land a commitment from Jefferson, as the Minnesota Preparatory Academy product committed to Tulsa on August 7, 2021 before de-committing on March 13.

While Jefferson is from Texas, he played high school ball in Minnesota, putting together a solid senior season that led to his rise in the recruiting ranks.

With Jefferson's commitment, Tennessee has two scholarship spots to fill.

Highlights of Jefferson can be seen below, courtesy Fresh Coast Hoops.

Cover Photo via Brandon Jenkins of 247 Sports

