Breaking: Vols Land Standout Transfer Guard Tyreke Key

Indiana State transfer shooting guard Tyreke Key has committed to Tennessee, per his Twitter page.

Key visited UT April 19-21 and commits just two days later over Oklahoma, Ole Miss and Texas Tech (where Key also took an official visit).

Key fills one of four scholarship spots Rick Barnes has to fill at UT with Kennedy Chandler, Handje Tamba, Brandon Huntley-Hatfield, Victor Bailey Jr. and Quentin Diboundje all departing.

Key is entering his sixth and final year of collegiate eligibility (COVID year) after serving his first five years of college ball with the Sycamores playing both shooting guard and point guard.

The Celina, Tennessee, native joins Zakai Zeigler, Santiago Vescovi and incoming freshman B.J. Edwards as guards who figure to serve as crucial pieces in the Vols' backcourt this upcoming season.

Key did not play in the 2021-2022 with a shoulder injury after back-to-back First Team All-MVC seasons. The former Sycamore entered the portal on March 16.

Key ranks sixth all-time in Indiana State basketball history with 1,650 career points, as the 6'3" guard was one of the Sycamores' best contributors in all four of his seasons in Terre Haute.

The 205-pound guard played four full seasons as a Sycamore, averaging double-digit points in three seasons including 17.2 points and 5.4 rebounds per game in 2020-2021. Key is a career 37.4% shooter from beyond the arc.

As a prep, Key was one of the best players to grace the Clay County High School grounds. Key finished his high school career with 3,287 points scored which is 10th most in the history of the state of Tennessee, per Key's Indiana State's profile. Key also set the Tennessee High School record for most points scored in a season with 1,383, breaking Tony Delk's 1991-1992 record of 1,312. Key also broke the TSSAA record for most points scored in a state tournament with 128.

Below is Tennessee's current basketball roster at this point in the offseason:

0 F/C Jonas Aidoo (So.)

5 G Zakai Zeigler (So.)

13 F Olivier Nkamhoua (Sr.)

15 G Jahmai Mashack (So.)

21 G Kent Gilbert (Jr.)

24 G Justin Powell (Jr.)

25 G Santiago Vescovi (Sr.)

30 G Josiah-Jordan James (Sr.)

31 G Isaiah Sulack (Sr.)

33 C Uros Plavsic (R-Sr.)

G B.J. Edwards (Fr.)

G Tyreke Key (COVID-Sr.)

Did you know Volunteer Country on SI does Podcasts? Check out the staff's latest breakdowns here.

Volunteer Country on SI is also on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. Check out any of the links to ensure you do not miss any of the coverage of your favorite Tennessee teams!

You can follow the staff, Matt, Jake, Dale and Jack on Twitter by clicking any of their names.

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Vols targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.

Photo Credit: Brandon Newman