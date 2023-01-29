Skip to main content

NBA Scouts Fill Thompson-Boling Arena

Tennessee notched a monumental win over the Texas Longhorns on Saturday, and several NBA scouts were in attendance to see it.

Saturday was a great day for the Tennessee Volunteers. They smashed Texas, became the undisputed No. 1 SEC team, and did it all in front of NBA scouts.

According to Mike Wilson of the Knoxville News Sentinel, 21 professional teams attended Saturday's contest. Both top-ten teams have many prospects worth tracking, and Thompson-Boling Arena provides a one-stop shop for teams.

Josiah Jordan-James is someone worth looking at after the season. He tested the NBA Draft waters after his junior season but withdrew his name after receiving feedback.

However, he's a winning basketball player that likely slips in the draft. Jordan-James can play impactful minutes for a playoff contender; his flexible style should allow him to play both ends of the floor.

Olivier Nkamhoua had a career day in front of scouts. He logged 27 points and eight rebounds on efficient shooting splits and was the best player for large portions.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

While Tennessee doesn't have one superstar player, they have many prospects NBA squads should be eyeing. Zakai Zeigler, Santiago Vescovi, Uros Plavisc, and more could all be pros at some point, and the league got an early eye on them on Saturday.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @VolunteerCountry & follow us on Twitter at @VCountryFN.

In This Article (1)

Tennessee Volunteers
Tennessee Volunteers

George MacIntyre
Recruiting

LOOK: George MacIntyre Visits Tennessee

By Evan Crowell
Bredell Richardson
Recruiting

Bredell Richardson Narrows Recruitment

By Evan Crowell
Santiago Vescovi
Men's Basketball

Making The Case: Why Tennessee Should Be No. 1

By Evan Crowell
Tayven Jackson
Football

Tayven Jackson on Milton, Iamaleava: "They're Both Heisman Quarterbacks"

By Evan Crowell
Zakai Zeigler
Men's Basketball

FINAL: Tennessee Cements Itself As CBB Power, Texas Staggers

By Evan Crowell
USATSI_19876730
Men's Basketball

The Halftime Report: Tennessee vs. Texas

By Evan Crowell
Rick Barnes
Men's Basketball

LIVE Updates: Tennessee vs. Texas

By Evan Crowell
College Gameday
Men's Basketball

Final Thoughts: The Biggest Challenge Yet

By Evan Crowell