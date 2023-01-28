Final Thoughts: The Biggest Challenge Yet

Everyone knows the task ahead of Tennessee. This is their first top-10 matchup of the season and will go a long way in telling us what type of team they are. While Texas doesn't carry the same national hype, they are a top-tier basketball team.

Some are hesitant to anoint this Tennessee team because of the program's history. Despite the storied success and a large brand, they have never reached a Final Four.

Head coach Rick Barnes has prepared his team well, and it is now up to them. They have a complete resume littered with impressive wins, and the players must live up to that billing this afternoon.

Each game, it feels like someone new steps up. It may be Zakai Zeigler, Josiah Jordan-James, Uros Plavsic, or someone else, but a fresh face rises to the challenge and pulls through for this team.

National analysts are predicting a Tennessee win, but those are just predictions. It's time to step onto the hardwood and see what each team is made of. Both sides have high hopes for March, but that journey begins with a successful and competitive outing today.

