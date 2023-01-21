Skip to main content

LIVE Updates: Tennessee vs. LSU

The Tennessee Volunteers are gearing up to take on LSU, and Volunteer Country has fans covered with the latest updates and information.

LSU started the season 12-1 but has entered a five-game losing skid in the conference. Meanwhile, Tennessee secured a rebound win against Mississippi State after a tough loss against Kentucky.

Head coach Rick Barnes was adamant that one game didn't define this team. The Volunteers even came out sloppy against the Bulldogs but stayed the course and pulled away in the second half.

They missed guards Santiago Vescovi and Tyreke Key against Mississippi State. Both will return to action today, but forward Uros Plavsic is out. He felt ill this morning, which will keep him out of action.

It will be tough for Tennessee to establish a post presence without Plavsic. He has played consecutive games of excellent basketball, competing hard and winning down low.

However, returning two integral guards will lessen the load on point guard Zakai Zeigler. Zeigler had a tough game against Kentucky but found something to work with moving forward in the second half against the Bulldogs.

How To Watch Tennessee vs. LSU

  • Gameday: Saturday, January 21st, 2023.
  • Game time: 4:00 pm ET
  • TV: ESPN
  • Stadium: Künuiäkea Stadium (Baton Rouge, Louisanna)
  • Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

