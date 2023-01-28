Skip to main content

LIVE Updates: Tennessee vs. Texas

A top-ten matchup is brewing in Knoxville, and Volunteer Country has readers covered with the latest updates and information from Tennessee vs. Texas.

Tennessee gets another opportunity to prove itself on the national stage. They host the Texas Longhorns, the No. 10 team in college basketball. The burnt orange are an elite offense, even though they don't have an overly impressive defense.

Meanwhile, Tennessee carries an elite defense into action. The Volunteers have been up and down offensively, and the game may come down to Tennessee's offense against Texas's defense.

All eyes will be on Knoxville for the day's biggest game. Both squads carry high aspirations and believe they can compete in March Madness. This is a great opportunity to prove they can back up their resumes.

Tennessee is on a three-game win streak after dropping a disappointing loss against the Kentucky Wildcats. Texas is at a similar point in its season; the Longhorns are on a two-game win streak after dropping a conference game to the No. 12 Iowa State Cyclones. It should be a good one this afternoon, and we have readers covered with the latest information.

How To Watch Texas @ Tennessee

  • Gameday: Saturday, January 28th, 2023.
  • Game time: 6:00 pm ET
  • TV: ESPN
  • Stadium: Thompson-Boling Arena (Knoxville, Tennessee)
  • Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
