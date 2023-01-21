FINAL: Tennessee Trounces LSU, Continues Winning Ways

There was a lot of talk surrounding Tennessee's basketball program after the loss to Kentucky. While they have had an impressive season, some questioned if they were worthy of the lofty praise they got in the leadup to the Kentucky game.

The last two games have proven they deserve all that and more. The Volunteers invent new ways to win each game, critical for a program hoping to make a deep run into March Madness.

Mississippi State and LSU are respectable programs that started the season on high notes. The Bulldogs were one of the best defensive teams in conference, while LSU started 12-1.

Tennessee outmatched both, compiling strong runs toward the end of each first half to pull away. They won against Mississippi State with the power while outside shooting propelled them against LSU.

Forward Josiah Jordan-James put together one of his best offensive outings since his return from injury. Jordan-James always plays winning basketball, but he was their go-to man on offense.

He scored 22 points and made four threes. Guard Zakai Zeigler had another good game after struggling against the Wildcats, adding a scoring element to his already excellent offense.

Guards Santiago Vescovi and Tyreke Key played but worked through some rust in their return. They were 6-17 combined, but Tennessee didn't need them today.

