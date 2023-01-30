Tennessee Moves to No. 2 In AP Poll

Tennessee has officially rebounded from the Kentucky loss. Things didn't feel great after a home defeat on national television, and the Volunteers fell to No. 9 in the AP Poll as a result.

They have stacked weeks together and have reached their highest rank all season. Tennessee is the No. 2 team in the latest AP Poll, surpassing Houston and Alabama after an impressive win over Texas.

The orange and white are now the No. 1 SEC team and only trail one-loss Purdue. Tennessee has a more impressive resume than the Boilermakers over the past ten games, though Purdue had a fantastic start to the season.

Head coach Rick Barnes was adamant that one loss didn't mean they couldn't accomplish their goals. Barnes knows he has a strong team that can do great things, but needed some adversity to coach them.

The Kentucky loss has sparked this basketball team into one of the most complete groups in college basketball. They are on a four-game win streak, with three coming in the conference. Tennessee plays Florida on Wednesday and hopes to extend the streak to five and begin to work on their case for the No. 1 spot.

