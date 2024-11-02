2025 Wide Receiver Donovan Murph Releases Top 12 Schools
Tennessee has been targeting an uncommitted 2025 wide receiver. That wide out is Donovan Murph.
Murph is a current four-star uncommitted wide receiver from the state of South Carolina. The talented wideout reclassified from 2026 to 2025 and has been a target for the Vols and many others.
The Irmo High School athlete would go on to drop a Top 12 schools list which included many high level programs including the Vols.
Below are the following schools that made the Top 12 for the talented wide receiver.
- Tennessee Vols
- South Carolina Gamecocks
- Clemson Tigers
- Colorado Buffaloes
- Georgia Bulldogs
- Florida Gators
- Penn State Nittany Lions
- Ole Miss Rebels
- Florida State Seminoles
- Ohio State Buckeyes
- Oregon Ducks
- Maryland Terrapins
The Vols don’t look to be the favorites to land the four-star wide receiver. Currently from the outside looking in South Carolina continues to look like the leader as early signing day approaches early in the month of December.
Tennessee will only look to add a few more players in the 2025 class already having 24 commits. The primary focus has been on the 2026 class however at any point with the Vols being in Murph’s top 12 something can spark.
The best pitch the Vols have for the wide receiver has already been used as he officially visited Tennessee for the Alabama game which featured many 2025 targets.
