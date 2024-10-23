2026 Five-Star Tristen Keys Talks Current Stand Point With Tennessee
With Tennessee having back-to-back huge recruiting weekends their were many names to come out of the visit trending towards Tennessee.
One of the reported names was Tristen “TK” Keys. Keys is a top-10-ranked player and a five-star wide receiver. Keys is ranked 9th nationally among players in the 2026 recruiting class. He is from Hattiesburg High School in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, and made the trip to Knoxville for the Florida game.
Recently he caught up with Tennessee on SI to discuss his recruitment.
“Tennessee really communicates a lot, I talk to them just about 4-5 times a week. They make me feel wanted and comfortable in being part of their program and they have been doing a great job,” Keys stated to Tennessee on SI. A few coaches have been standing out for the Vols in his recruitment. “Coach Max, Coach Pope, Coach KP, Coach Halzle, Coach Heupel, and a few more coaches have told me they want me to be part of this offense and catch touchdowns for the Vols.”
“LSU, FSU, MSU, Tennessee, Ole Miss, Michigan, Alabama, and Auburn have been doing a good job recruiting me so far.” Keys will also be attending a Texas A&M visit.”
The talented wideout thinks he could be a great duo with current five-star commit Faizon Brandon. “I think we would be a great duo, I’ve caught some great passes from him before at future 50 and every ball was completed. Just knowing Fazion can spin the ball and me having that relationship with him is a big thing.”
He will be back at Tennessee later this season he confirms with Tennessee on SI. “I will be headed back that way sometime this season.”
Other Tennessee News:
- Tennessee Moves Into Top Five of AP Poll After Oklahoma Win
- Offensive Grade Report: Tennessee Vs Oklahoma
- Tennessee Defeats Oklahoma 25-15 On The Road
Join The Community:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Tanner Johnson On Twitter: @JohnsonTanner23_
- Follow Blake Schowalter On Twitter: @BlakeSchowalte1
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill
- Follow Evan Crowell On Twitter: @EvanVCrowell
- Follow John Anthony On Twitter: @JAntSports