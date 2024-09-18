2026 In-State Prospect Camden Goforth Recaps His Tennessee Gameday Experience
One of the big-name recruits who was in attendance for this game was an in-state offensive lineman who has caught tons of attention for his off-season growth. That recruit is Camden Goforth. Goforth is a 2026 OL from McMinn, County High School in Tennessee.
The in-state talent spoke with Tennessee on SI following this visit.
“The visit was excellent! I enjoyed all of it, from the Vol walk and being on the field for warm-ups to the food at the recruiting event. The atmosphere was amazing, I love going to the night games,” said the McMinn County prospect. “The visit met and exceeded my expectations in many ways. The hospitality at UT was the highest level, everyone was so friendly and accommodating to me and my family.”
He had the chance to meet new people and talk to other recruits on his visit to Knoxville. “We did talk to players and their families from Alabama. We talked about the recruiting process so far. Talked about schools we had visited and upcoming visits also. I also recognized several players that we follow each other on social media but didn’t get a chance to talk before the game. It was great to hear about other players and their family's experiences about visiting other schools.”
Talking to the coaches was exactly what he wanted to do. He did get the chance to talk to his position coach. “This was one of the top things I wanted from the visit and I was able to talk to Coach Elarbee and the OL staff before the game. I had great conversations with not only Coach (Glen) Elarbee but also Coach (Kevin) Pendleton, Coach (Chris) Labidou, Coach (Parker) Ball, and Coach (Evan) Davis.”
The in-state prospect is hopeful to visit again soon and later on down the road. “I don’t have a date yet but it was discussed about me coming back to be on campus. I’m hoping soon, but want to come to a spring practice and I would love to come back and see all the facilities and have more conversations with the coaches and staff very soon.”
Other Tennessee News:
- Tennessee Head Coach Josh Heupel Previews Matchup vs NC State
- Tennessee Volunteers Look Like True College Football Contenders
- Josh Heupel Updates Tennessee Injury Report - Rickey Gibson Available vs NC State
Join the Community:
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @VolunteerCountry & follow us on Twitter at @VCountryFN.