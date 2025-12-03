2026 Safety Jowell Combay Officially Signs With Tennessee Football
Early Signing Day is here, and the Tennessee Volunteers are seeing some of their future stars sign right in front of their eyes. These are players who have been recruited heavily throughout their recruitment, and some players for the Vols have a ton of hope for.
One of the players who signed on Early Signing Day, and officially signed with the Tennessee Volunteers, is Jowell Combay.
BIO
Name: Jowell Combay
School: Kell (Marietta, Georgia)
Position: Safety
Measurements: 6'2, 190-pounds
Star Rating: Three-Star
Combay is someone who brings a lot of length from a measurement standpoint. He has great size and some solid traits that are good enough to land him in this position with the Tennessee Volunteers. He has been a Kell High School Longhorn who received some recruiting pitches from multiple schools. Combay is someone that this staff could turn into the staff, as they will look to polish him as a prospect. He will be coached by many coaches, but his position coach (Willie Martinez) will have the chance to turn him into a huge problem for opposing teams.
Tennessee Recruiting History
Offer: February 15th, 2025
Official Visit Date: June 20th
Commitment Date: July 9th, 2025
Combay is someone who blew up a bit later than some others did, as the Vols and other schools began to offer him around the Spring. Once he decided that he was going to end up with the Tennessee Vols (just one day after his teammate Brayden Rouse announced his Tennessee Volunteers commitment), the Vols never had any issues with a possible flip despite teams like Georgia Tech making a push later in the fall. His commitment stood strong, and that allowed the Vols to focus on other positions.
After his commitment in July he had the chance to speak with Vols on SI. In that conversation, he detailed many things, including the moment he told the Vols' staff that he was ready to commit.
"Coach Heupel told me he started feeling goosebumps, Coach Banks was just happy man, same with Coach Nez. Coach ET and everybody were hyped up and excited, ready for me to get there."
He then detailed what type of player he is.
"Man, I am a ball player, no matter where they put me at, I am going to excel. I know we were talking about free safety and strong safety, and I am going to excel no matter what. If coach gives me an assignment, I'm going to get it done."
Finally, he left a message back then to Vol Nation.
"I'm coming to work and rock Neyland Stadium."
