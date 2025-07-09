Jowell Combay Announces Tennessee Vols Commitment
The Tennessee Volunteers have landed another major commitment in the 2026 recruiting class. This time they landed another commitment from Kell High School less than 24 hours after the Vols landed his teammate Brayden Rouse on Tuesday.
They landed Jowell Combay who is a very versatile safety prospect that brings a lot to the table. He is the third safety commit in the class, as he follows behind KJ McClain and Luke Thompson, who both committed to the Vols in the month of June.
Combay caught up with Vols On SI about his commitment at Kell High School following his announcement.
"Man, I'm relieved, I'm glad that I got to do this with a lot of great guys around me, so I am relieved that i am committed, man, so I can focus on winning this championship."
Was there a specific coach that played a big factor in his commitment?
"I wouldn't say a specific coach, they all equally put in work with me. I'd answer phone calls from Coach Heupel, Coach Gray even called me as much as Coach Heupel called me, same with Banks and Nez."
The Kell High School star detailed his decision to commit.
"I committed silently a few days ago. That's when I knew that is something I want to be a part of. You know the funny story is me and Brayden (Rouse) didn't even know we was going together. So when I saw him commit yesterday, I was like, 'ouuu ok'. When it happened, I was like, 'man. '"
Combay went into detail about when he told the staff he was committing.
"Coach Heupel told me he started feeling goosebumps, Coach Banks was just happy man, same with Coach Nez. Coach ET and everybody were hyped up and excited, ready for me to get there."
The safety product discussed the feeling he had when he knew he was ready to commit.
"I feel like they have been doing a good job. They have been consistent for a long time. It's just a feeling that you have and I had that feeling, so that's how I knew."
Combay has already connected with one of the fellow commits outside of his teammate.
"Kind of on the OVs, I've talked with Javonte Smith, I was at Mizzou with him as well, so we kind of turnt up a little bit, but it wasn't nothing like committing talks."
Will Combay be a free safety or a strong safety?
"Man, I am a ball player, no matter where they put me at, I am going to excel. I know we were talking about free safety and strong safety, and I am going to excel no matter what. If coach gives me an assignment, I'm going to get it done.
"That is crazy with me and him going to the same school. It is still kind of coming to me, but i mean it's a blessing. it's great to know that me and Brayden will be at the same place for the next 3-to-4 years. Just makes it easy so we can push each other and get to work."
Combay and Rouse have a mission to get the best players to Rocky Top by peer recruiting. He touched on this subject with Vols On SI.
"He just told me that to, so I will be right behind him. You know we are going to start getting it done.
The prospect also left off with a message to Vol Nation.
"I'm coming to work and rock Neyland Stadium."
This is the third commitment for the Vols in the last two days, as they landed both Combay and Rouse from Kell High School, and they landed in-state prospect Javonte Smith, who will likely play cornerback for the Vols. Tim Banks and his defensive staff have to be impressed with what they are building in the month of July, as they have also landed TJ White and Dereon Albert this month. Those are four-star prospects from the same high school in the state of Mississippi, who committed on the 1st of the month.
The Tennessee train will continue as more commits could be coming, as guys such as Craig Tutt and JB Shabazz are set to announce their commitment to a school soon.
You can watch the video of him committing on our Facebook page by clicking HERE or our X page by clicking HERE.
Follow Our X and Facebook Page
• Follow us on X HERE
• Follow us on Facebook HERE
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Najeh Wilkins On Twitter: @NajehWilk
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill
- Follow Christian Kirby On Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Brooks Austin On Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Josh Greer On Twitter: @JSGreer731
Follow Our Website
Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- Darryl Rivers Commits To Tennessee Football
- JB Shabazz Releases Top Three And Sets Commitment Date
- Former Tennessee Vol Joshua Palmer Expected to Elevate Buffalo Bills Offense
- New Orleans Saints RB Alvin Kamara Still Considered Top 10 in the League
- Jowell Combay Solidifies Commitment Time And Date
- Jahmai Mashack Still Bound for Memphis Grizzlies Despite Trade Confusion, Per His Mother
- Paul Finebaum Reveals He is "Not Crazy" About Tennessee Ahead of the 2025 Season
- Five Tennessee Vols to Compete in 2025 NBA Summer League
- Tennessee Football Target Pushes Back Commitment
- In-State Tennessee Volunteers Target Sets Commitment Date
- Savion Hiter Teases Commitment Decision
- What a Jowell Combay Commitment Would Do For Tennessee