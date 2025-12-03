2026 Safety KJ McClain Officially Signs With Tennessee Football

Early Signing Day is the biggest recruiting day of the 365-day timeline, as these prospects are set to make it official. They make it known where they are going for the next 3-4 years, and that has always been something to talk about, as some of these players have a chance to be great. The Tennessee Volunteers have many players who will sign with them on Early Signing Day.

In fact, the majority of the guys that will end up in the class will sign on Early Signing Day (if not all of them). One of the players who signed with the Tennessee Volunteers on Early Signing Day is one of their longest-reigning commits. That player is KJ McClain.

BIO

KJ McClain on his Tennessee official visit | KJ McClain

Name: KJ McClain



School: St. Joseph Regional High School (Montvale, New Jersey)



Position: Safety



Measurements: 6'0, 165-pounds



Star Rating: Three-Star

McClain is a solid defensive back that the Tennessee Volunteers have expressed the versatile pitch in. They believe he is a guy that they can play in many different defensive back positions, which has been the type of guy that they have been going for. McClain is the brother of a current Ohio State player and is someone who has hit the scene as one of the more interesting names in the three-star rankings.

Here is what McClain had to say in the Spring.

"They are basically saying that if I make it here, they will play me where I fit in. Whether that's at corner, nickel, safety. Mainly wherever, which I am good with that because I can play wherever."

Tennessee Recruiting History

Offer: December 12th, 2024



Official Visit Date: June 6th, 2025



Commitment Date: June 11th, 2025

The Tennessee Volunteers landed him as one of their first commits in the 2026 class. Tennessee holding on to him was huge, even though he was very loyal throughout his time as a commit. There were not many reports that indicated that there was a reason for him to flip away from the Vols, which led many to expect this decision.

While this may not be the flashiest pickup his versatility makes him a dangerous prospect for the better. Tennessee put together a very underrated defensive back group, and much of the credit is to be given to guys like McClain, who flew under the radar, but has the chance to be good when he gets to college and gets coached by Tennessee Volunteers defensive back coach Willie Martinez.

