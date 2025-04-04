Brother of Ohio State Football Star Recaps His Tennessee Football Visit
Tennessee Volunteers target KJ McClain recaps his Tennessee football Spring visit.
The Tennessee Volunteers hosted KJ McClain over the weekend as he visited on Saturday. This was his second time visiting Tennessee but the first time visiting for himself as the last time he visited was with his brother.
McClain is the Brother of Jaylen McClain who signed with the Ohio State Buckeyes in 2024.
After a great Vols visit. McClain caught up with Vols On SI.
"The last time it was his process and now this is my process so this was my visit and I like it," McClain said.
He had the chance to talk to many defensive coaches as he is a defensive back. Among the list of coaches is Tim Banks who is the defensive coordinator for the Vols.
"I talked to Coach Martinez, Coach Banks, and I just talked to Coach ET. We all have a great relationship."
The on-going conversation for McClain is the opportunity for him to play all over as a defensive back. If he was to commit to Tennessee, he believes he would be up for the task.
"They are basically saying that if I make it here they will play me where I fit in at. Whether that's at corner, nickel, safety. Mainly wherever which i am good with that because I can play wherever."
The talented recruit is already narrowing down his list as the Vols rise towards the top of the list.
"I'm narrowing it down. there are a lot of school I'm going to visit but they are up there now."
McClain confirmed he will in-fact take an official visit to Tennessee.
"I'm most definitely going to take an official visit but I haven't set it yet."
