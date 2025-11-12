2027 Prospect Commits to Notre Dame Over Tennessee Football
The Tennessee Volunteers football program has been near the top of many different categories in recent years, including one of the biggest categories that there is when you want to have success. This is even a category that doesn't reflect how you play on the field.
It's recruiting. It is no secret that the best teams on Saturday recruit the best players during the season and offseason. The Tennessee Vols have the chance to be one of the better teams in the nation on Saturdays because they recruit near the top, and are nearly always in the top 10, even if they fail to get a top-five class.
The Vols are already off to a solid start in the 2027 recruiting class, which has been highlighted by their three commits thus far. They have landed two prospects from inside the state, but they have also landed a player from the state of Florida, which is a state the Vols always look to land someone from.
The first player that they landed in the 2027 class is the grandson of Phillip Fulmer. That player being JP Peace. Peace is a very talented linebacker from West High School in the Knoxville area. He led the way as a legacy commit, which would be followed by Bam Whitfield. Whitfield is the Florida prospect, who committed to the Vols over many different school. After that they landed their most recent commit in the class, Princeton Uwaifo. Uwaifo is a top prospect in the state of Tennessee, and an offensive lineman with what seems to be a college ready frame on paper, but that will only improve when he gets to college.
The Vols had the chance to land yet another prospect when it comes to the 2027 class, but that wasn't the case. In fact, the Tennessee Vols were among the final schools but failed to land him, as he committed to the runner-ups in the National Championship last year. That program being Notre Dame Fighting Irish.
Khalil Terry Commits to Notre Dame
The prospect that they didn't land is Khalil Terry. Terry is a former Michigan State Spartans commit, who de-committed for many different reasons. He is from Tustin High School and is one of the better safety prospects in the nation.
The Fighting Irish are getting a star with the Tustin speedster, who will look to have a successful career with Notre Dame.