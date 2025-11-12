Volunteer Country

2027 Prospect Commits to Notre Dame Over Tennessee Football

This 2027 prospect opted to commit to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish over the Tennessee Vols and more

Caleb Sisk

Sep 13, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; A gold Notre Dame Fighting Irish helmet on the field before a game against the Texas A&M Aggies at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images
Sep 13, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; A gold Notre Dame Fighting Irish helmet on the field before a game against the Texas A&M Aggies at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images / Michael Caterina-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Tennessee Volunteers football program has been near the top of many different categories in recent years, including one of the biggest categories that there is when you want to have success. This is even a category that doesn't reflect how you play on the field.

It's recruiting. It is no secret that the best teams on Saturday recruit the best players during the season and offseason. The Tennessee Vols have the chance to be one of the better teams in the nation on Saturdays because they recruit near the top, and are nearly always in the top 10, even if they fail to get a top-five class.

The Vols are already off to a solid start in the 2027 recruiting class, which has been highlighted by their three commits thus far. They have landed two prospects from inside the state, but they have also landed a player from the state of Florida, which is a state the Vols always look to land someone from.

The first player that they landed in the 2027 class is the grandson of Phillip Fulmer. That player being JP Peace. Peace is a very talented linebacker from West High School in the Knoxville area. He led the way as a legacy commit, which would be followed by Bam Whitfield. Whitfield is the Florida prospect, who committed to the Vols over many different school. After that they landed their most recent commit in the class, Princeton Uwaifo. Uwaifo is a top prospect in the state of Tennessee, and an offensive lineman with what seems to be a college ready frame on paper, but that will only improve when he gets to college.

The Vols had the chance to land yet another prospect when it comes to the 2027 class, but that wasn't the case. In fact, the Tennessee Vols were among the final schools but failed to land him, as he committed to the runner-ups in the National Championship last year. That program being Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

Khalil Terry Commits to Notre Dame

Khalil Terry
Khalil Terry on the football field / Khalil Terry

The prospect that they didn't land is Khalil Terry. Terry is a former Michigan State Spartans commit, who de-committed for many different reasons. He is from Tustin High School and is one of the better safety prospects in the nation.

The Fighting Irish are getting a star with the Tustin speedster, who will look to have a successful career with Notre Dame.

More Vols News

feed

Published
Caleb Sisk
CALEB SISK

Caleb Sisk is a talented sports journalist from the state of Georgia. Originally from Chattanooga, Tennessee, Sisk's passion for sports grew. Bringing years of recruiting coverage experience, he has been named a National Recruiting Reporter and covers various college sites on the On SI network. He takes pride in covering recruiting and has been featured by numerous companies for his excellent coverage and knowledge. He has also spent time at other companies, including Rivals, where he covered the Tennessee Volunteers.

Home/Recruiting