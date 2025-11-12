Colt Springall Signs With Tennessee Baseball
The Tennessee Volunteers have been on a roll despite all of the crazy changes that has been made. It has been quite the hectic timeline, as the Tennessee Vols lost their head baseball coach, and they named a new baseball coach just three days after, which came as a shock to no one after all the baseball players from the past were coming to the defense of one of the biggest factors in why they played at Tennessee to begin with.
That factor being recruiting coordinator Josh Elander, who will now serve as the new baseball coach for the Vols. He has kept majority of his baseball commits in place even after Tony Vitello accepted the San Francisco Giants job.
Colt Springall Signs With Tennessee Baseball
One of the commits who is remaining locked in and has officially signed with the Tennessee Vols is Colt Springall. Springall is one of the better players in the 2026 class, and is one of the top players as a whole, as he has officially signed with the Vols.
Springall signed with the Tennessee baseball program on Wednesday, as he is already an in-state prospect, and will be joining the roster from Brentwood, Tennessee. Springall is a 2B and a SS prospect who is rated as a 10/10 prospect from Perfect Game, which means he is evaluated as a "Potential very high draft pick and/or Elite level college prospect."
He recently caught up with Vol on SI to detail his decision to stick with the Vols.
The talented prospect detailed his thoughts on Elander taking the job that many called for him to get.
"Huge for Coach E and absolutely the right choice to keep this program on fire. So stoked for my guy and can’t wait to be on the field with him at the helm of the ship."
The new Vols signee detailed a message to Tony Vitello now that he is off to the major league.
"Nothing but so much gratitude and respect for Coach V for reeling me in to this wonderful program. Awesome for him and will now always have some part of me pull for the Giants with him and Gilbert over there in San Fran."
Springall has a lot of hope for his college career, which he is excited to get started. But first, he will have some tasks that he needs to handle in high school. He explains more when speaking to Vols on SI.
"Gonna have ourselves a fun last ride in high school this spring, but very excited for what’s next after that up in the Smokies. Go Vols."