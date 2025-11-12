Ralph Scott Details His Decision to Sign With Tennessee Basketball
The Tennessee Volunteers have quickly become what many would consider a powerhouse in the basketball world. Why is this, you may ask? It is because almost every year they seem to be better, and that has really shown in the last two seasons, as the Tennessee Vols have found ways to make the Elite Eight in back-to-back appearances.
While they fell short in both, it is important to note that the best finish that they have had in the tournament is the Elite Eight, and two of their Elite Eight appearances were with the past two teams.
They are putting themselves in a position to compete, but what is so different this go around than back a few years ago? The catch is the fact that Tennessee has been bringing in guys who not only look good on paper, but also make a ton of sense when it comes to a scouting standpoint. One of the better players that they were able to land is Ralph Scott.
Scott just signed with the Tennessee Volunteers, and he detailed his decision with Vols on SI in an article. Here is what Scott had to say in the interview.
"My decision to sign with Tennessee felt like the right choice because it is the best place for me personally to develop as a basketball player and as a young man in the city of Knoxville with Coach Barnes," said the IMG Academy forward when speaking to Vols on SI.
What is something that can help make the talented prospect an impactful player for the Vols when he arrives on campus?
"I will believe my ability to space the floor with my shooting, and my versatility on the defensive end of the floor will allow me to make an impact with the team. My ability to be a Swiss Army knife makes me useful, and Coach Barnes' teaching will allow me to develop consistently and help as much as possible."
Finally, the talented prospect from the state of Florida would leave off one message, and that message would be for the Tennessee basketball and just Tennessee sports fans as a whole. Here is what Scott had to say when speaking to Vols on SI, and providing Vol Nation with a message.
"My message to the Vol fans is that I’m ready to work from day one and we’re coming to win."