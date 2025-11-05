2028 Braxton Rein Breaks Down His Tennessee Volunteers Visit
The Tennessee Volunteers are one of the better teams in the nation when it comes to recruiting, especially when it comes to recruiting prospects from the younger classes, such as the 2028 recruiting class.
They held a huge recruiting visitor list, which was one of the biggest recruiting visitor lists that they have had since the beginning of the season. One of the prospects that they hosted was Braxton Rein. Rein is one of the top 2028 prospects in the state of Tennessee, as he is one of the two-way players that has been mentioned heavily in the state of Tennessee.
Rein is one of the better players in the state of Tennessee, and he recently recapped his home program visit, as he visited for the Oklahoma contest. Here is what he had to say when speaking to Vols On SI.
"The visit was great overall. I had a good time seeing everything and getting a feel for the place," said the in-state prospect in the 2028 class from Baylor High School in Chattanooga, Tennessee when talking to Vols On SI.
He then would jump into a conversation about the culture and atmosphere, and explain how it stood out. Here is what he had to say.
"The culture and atmosphere stood out a lot. Everyone there is passionate about football, and it felt like a real family environment."
The talented prospect has had the opportunity to speak with multiple coaches. One of the coaches he had the opportunity to speak with is the head man in charge at the tight end position. That coach being Alec Abeln. He also had the chance to speak with Miles Robinson.
"I spoke with Coach Abeln and Miles Robinson Jr. The conversations went really well, they kept it real and showed genuine interest in me and my development."
The talented prospect has yet to set a commitment date. He explains why this is the case, even though him being a 2028 prospect provides him plenty of time to make a decision.
"I don’t have a commitment or top schools date set yet. I’m just taking my time, letting things play out, and seeing where I feel the best fit is."
What does a visit like this do for the Tennessee Volunteers? Here is what he had to say.
"A visit like this definitely helps the Vols. Getting to experience everything in person gave me a better feel for what Tennessee is about and how I could fit in there."