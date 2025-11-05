2028 WR Names Tennessee As His "Top School" Following Football Visit
The Tennessee Volunteers played host to many different prospects in what would be one of their biggest home games of this college football season, as they played against a very tough Oklahoma team that had two losses entering the game, along with the Vols. While the Vols didn't walk out with a win, they still dominated the recruiting scene, as they left a lasting impression on many different recruits.
One of the prospects that they left a lasting impression on is Maximus Curry. Curry is a class of 2028 wide reciever from the state of Tennessee, as he is an in-state prospect. He is a prospect that has already started to receive attention from many schools, as he has been offered by schools like the Tennessee Volunteers, the Kentucky Wildcats, and the Ole Miss Rebels.
Following his Tennessee Volunteers visit, the talented prospect caught up with Vols On SI to detail many key updates and break down how his visit to Tennessee went this go around. Here is what he had to say.
Maximus Curry Breaks Down His Tennessee Visit
"It was a very good visit," said the in-state wide receiver when describing his visit to Vols On SI in his interview.
Curry then went into detail about the Tennessee Volunteers' atmosphere for their "Dark Mode" game against the Oklahoma Sooners, which also happens to be a blackout from the fan base. Not only was this a great atmosphere, but a great atmosphere for the Tennessee Volunteers recruiting visitors.
"The atmosphere was the best I've been in. They make it clear that they care about their recruits by having amazing hospitality."
He then went into detail to discuss which coaches he had the chance to speak with on his visit to the Tennessee vs Oklahoma game. He had the chance to speak to the head man in charge of the wide receivers Kelsey Pope, and another wide receiver coach, as he spoke with KJ Parmer.
"I spoke with Coach Pope and Coach Parmer pregame, we talked about film and my upcoming playoff games."
The Battle Ground Academy High School star doesn't have a commitment timeline with him being a 2028 prospect, but that didn't stop him from providing a huge update for the Tennessee Volunteers at this time.
"I do not have a commitment school, but my top school is definitely Tennessee. They have shown me the most love out of any school so far."