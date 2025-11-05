Bubba Day Updates His Tennessee Baseball Commitment Following Tony Vitello News
There are many talented commits in the 2027 recruiting class, including one of the more important players in the class. That player being Bubba Day, who has a lot of high expectations at the high school level, and has a lot of hype due to his ability to play both pitcher and as a fielder.
The right handed pitcher plays in the state of Nebraska, and is one of their top prospects. He is rated as a Perfect Game 9.5/10, which is in-between the following statements, Potential very high draft pick and/or Elite level college prospect, and potential top 10 round pick and/or highest level college prospect.
Day caught up with Vols On SI following the Tennessee news that released about Josh Elander becoming the new head baseball coach. Here is what he had to say.
Bubba Day Updates His Commitment
"I am super happy for him and his family. I think he is the perfect man for the job. He is going to keep the winning tradition alive, and I am super pumped to be a part of it in a couple of years," the Tennessee Volunteers commit stated when speaking to Vols On SI about his thoughts on Josh Elander getting the job.
He then went into detail about the Tony Vitello situation.
"Congratulations to him on making the move all the way up to the big leagues. I believe he will continue to be an amazing coach at the next level. I would also let him know it’s still a goal of mine to play for him one day in the MLB."
What is his thoughts on the Tennessee Volunteers baseball program? Here is what he had to say when speaking to Vols On SI.
"My thoughts on Tennessee are still super high. I love everything about Tennessee, not just the baseball aspect of it. I am looking forward to everything that Tennessee has to offer."
Is the talented commit going to remain committed to the Tennessee Volunteers, or is he going to look in other places? Here is what was said.
"I am still 100% locked in on Tennessee. I was super happy with Coach Elander being hired and keeping the staff together. Everyone down there is amazing, so I’m super happy that they all stayed. I think it's unique how close the staff is, and it felt like family.
The talented prospect would then shift his focus to what is next, which in his head is a major accomplishment for his team.
"My main focus is bringing home a state title for my high school in the next 2 years. I’m looking forward to the future, but I want to get my dad a state title before I leave. (he’s my high school coach)."