Jaiden Thompson Recaps His Tennessee "Dark Mode" Visit
The Tennessee Volunteers had one of the better atmospheres in the country over the weekend, as they played host to many of the best prospects in the nation. From the top to bottom, the Vols hosted many players on a visit, and some who haven't visited as many times as others.
One of the players who had the chance to visit the Tennessee Volunteers for their annual "Dark Mode" game against the Oklahoma Sooners was Jaiden Thompson. Thompson is one of the fast-rising offensive linemen in the state of Georgia, as he currently attends Rockmart High School. Rockmart has been one of the more popular programs in the state of Georgia this season because of their winning ways during the regular season.
Thompson holds offers from many programs. Some of the schools that have offered him include the Auburn Tigers, the Kentucky Wildcats, and the Nebraska Cornhuskers. He doesn't have a Tennessee offer, but that doesn't mean he won't get one, as obviously the Vols were wanting to get him on campus for a reason.
He caught up with Vols On SI following the visit to detail how his trip went. Here is what he had to say.
"I had a good overall visit in Tennessee. I would say it was very exciting," said the Rockmart offensive lineman from the state of Georgia.
He then would go into detail about the atmosphere. Let's remember that this contest is one of the contests that is supposed to bring a crazy atmosphere, which is exactly how the talented lineman described it.
"It was a crazy atmosphere there like the whole time during the game the crowd was electric."
The 2027 prospect would then talk about his conversation with one of the Tennessee coaches on the staff. The person he talked to is the offensive line assistant, Phil Serchia.
"I got to talk to Coach Serchia, and he was talking to me about what he liked about my game, and he was glad that I was there."
Are there any dates set for his recruitment, such as commitments and top schools, or is that out of the question right now?
"I don’t have a commitment or any top school timeline date yet."
What does a visit like this do for the state of Georgia prospect from Rockmart High School? He provided information on his thoughts following this visit.
"It’s just showing me where Tennessee is standing in my recruiting process."