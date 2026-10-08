2028 Breakout DB Franck Atangana Recaps His Tennessee Volunteers Offer

The Tennessee Volunteers have been offering some of the top prospects in the class of 2028, which is exactly what they did on Thursday, as they offered one of the better Peach State players.

That prospect being Franck Atangana, who is a cornerback out of Dalton High School in Dalton, Georgia. He is someone who has earned offers from many top programs, including Alabama, Indiana, and, more recently, Tennessee.

Following his offer, Atangana would catch up with Vols On SI. Here is what he had to say about the offer and which coach on the staff extended it.

Franck Atangana Recaps His Tennessee Football Offer

Franck Atangana with the ball in his hands against Northwest | Marshall Stephens

"It means a lot to be offered by Tennessee. Tennessee is a strong line of great football and knowing that the coaching staff recognizes me as someone who could one day be that, it means a lot," Atangana said.

He would then detail which coach offered him, and the message that he received from the coach.

"Coach Steven Ruzic offered me. He let me know that the improvement in my game is real; as he has been watching me for a long time, he sees it, and he trusts that it’s only going up," Atangana said.

The Tennessee Volunteers will have Atangana on a visit for the Kentucky game, which is a visit he has been looking to plan for quite some time. Following the confirmation, he shared his thoughts on the visit.

"Tennessee Vols let’s go! We lit," Franck Atangana shared when speaking with Vols On SI after confirming his visit.

Franck Atangana has received his Tennessee offer and has also set a visit with the #Vols for November 7th.



That means he will be in town for the game against Kentucky. pic.twitter.com/aAlVFDkwXy — Tennessee Volunteers on SI (@VolsOnSI) October 8, 2026

Atangana has been one of the recruits to blow up recently, and he has been one of the players that Vols On SI has been covering for quite some time. Atangana has expressed interest in the Vols and has previously visited Tennessee, but has now received his offer from the program.

2028 standout DB @FranckAtangana0 is warming up prior to the game. pic.twitter.com/mt1AAT4K1p — Caleb Sisk (@CalebSisk_) September 25, 2026

As for where things stand now, this is something that will be determined as their relationship continues to build, but with Atangana not being extremely far, and the Vols pursuing him at a solid time, it is safe to say that the Vols could definitely find themselves deep in this race for the 2028 defensive back.

Follow TriStar Visuals for more sick photos.

Send your questions, comments, and hot takes to our email tennesseeonsi@gmail.com for the chance to be featured in an article!

Follow Our Social Media Accounts

• Follow Vols on SI on X (Click HERE)

• Follow Vols on SI on Facebook (Click HERE)

• Follow Vols on SI on Instagram (Click HERE)

• Subscribe to Vols on SI on YouTube (Click HERE)

Sign up for our newsletter to have articles sent straight to your email daily HERE.