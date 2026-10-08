Kedric Golston II's Injury Status Ahead of Tennessee vs. Arkansas

The Tennessee Volunteers have a tough contest in front of them, as they are set to play against the Arkansas Razorbacks in Fayetteville. This is the third straight year that they will play the Razorbacks, and the second time in the three-year span that they will be on the road.

The Vols will enter this game with one of the more banged-up rosters in the entire SEC. In fact, they have plenty of players set to be out for the season.

Kedric Golston II's Injury Status for Tennessee vs. Arkansas

Kedric Golston on the field. | Kedric Golston

Kedric Golston II is one of the players who have been listed as out for this contest. In fact, he is the eighth player to have his name on the list, as he is the only player to make the out list without a reported season-ending injury.

Golston II was listed as out for the first time last week, as he missed the game against the Auburn Tigers. It remains unknown how long he will miss, but it is known that he will definitely miss this week, as it is nearly impossible that he will have his status upgraded from out. If they already feel confident enough to list Golston II as out for the game when it comes to the midweek report, then it is very unlikely that Heupel and company will feel differently on Saturday.

Golston II is a player who has played this season, as he has recorded a solo tackle and an assist, bringing his total to two sacks this season. He is a freshman and is someone who could find himself with a bright future for the Vols. As for his place on the team, he isn't exactly the make-or-break guy that some of the other players are on the report; however, he is a key piece in the rotation.

His injury has made the Vols thinner than before with their rotation, which has allowed some new names to play at EDGE. Luckily for Tennessee, nearly every player on the defensive line and off the EDGE has been great for the team thus far, as the defense has been viewed as one of the best defenses in the country.

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