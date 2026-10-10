2028 EDGE Maddox Hawkins Talks About His Recent Tennessee Visit

Over the weekend, top players from all across the country visited Knoxville, getting a taste of what their future could hold if they come to Tennessee. The players who visited got to watch a good showdown between two historic SEC powers as the Vols took on and defeated the Auburn Tigers to move to 4-1 on the season, with much more football still to be played.

Many of those recruits walked away seeing Tennessee in a new light, vaulting the Vols up their lists. Some even said that Tennessee is at the top of their lists after the game.

Such was the case for Kentucky edge prospect Maddox Hawkins, who loved his visit and told me all about it.

Maddox Hawkins Talks About Tennessee Visit

Tennessee coach Josh Heupel yells and points during a college football game between Tennessee and Auburn at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Oct. 3, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

With over 100,000 in attendance for the SEC matchup between Tennessee and Auburn, Maddox was blown away by Neyland’s atmosphere.

“It was electric! I get why players say they can’t hear themselves think.”

As the Vols defeated Auburn, 24-14, Hawkins watched on, enjoying the game and taking notice of the team’s performance.

“It was slow at the start, but once they (Tennessee) got going, Auburn couldn’t slow them down!”

When I asked Hawkins about what else stood out to him, he said that the staff was very kind to him and was looking out for him.

“We talked about my elbow injury, and how quickly I can get back out on the field.”

The Vols have not offered Hawkins yet, but they have high interest in him, and given that he is just a junior, there is a good chance he is offered sometime within the next few months.

Over the past few weeks, Hawkins has made stops at Kentucky, Louisville, and Cincinnati.

Hawkins is listed as an edge prospect, but he could also play linebacker at the next level, depending on what coaches want to use him as.

He currently plays at Taylor County High School in Campbellsville, Kentucky, where he plays all around the field, on both sides of the ball.

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